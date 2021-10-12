CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolensville, TN

Experience Nolensville: Then and Now tour to celebrate town's history Oct. 23-24

By Staff Reports
williamsonhomepage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nolensville Historical Society is hosting a tour of Nolensville's historic homes, churches and museum in the two-day Experience Nolensville: Then and Now tour. The self-guided tour will take place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 23, and from 1 p.m.-5 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 24, and will include stops at the Historic Nolensville School and Museum, Morton-Brittain House, Nolen House (Sunday only,) A Homeplace Bed & Breakfast, Nolensville First United Methodist Church, Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Stearns House, Brittain House, T.C. Ozment House and Mill Creek Church of Christ.

www.williamsonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

 

