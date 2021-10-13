CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bond Market: Long yields down, short up

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet's take a look at bond market action we have not seen for a long time. The 30-year bond yield is down 5 basis points and the 2-year yield is up nearly 5 basis points. We have not seen that behavior for a while. This is recessionary-looking behavior but one...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Tether could shock the commercial paper and US short-term securities market

With its rapidly growing market capitalization, one-to-one stablecoins are competing with short-term debt products. Fitch analysts believe that the current growth rates and reserve allocations imply that stablecoins could emerge as a key investor group. Stablecoin-related turbulence could have a direct impact on the commercial paper market and transmit shocks...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar loses ground as risk flows dominate markets

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, October 19:. As risk flows return to markets early Tuesday, the greenback continues to weaken against its rivals with the US Dollar Index dropping to fresh three-week lows near 93.60. Moreover, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1%, putting additional weight on the USD’s shoulders. September Housing Starts and Building Permits will be featured in the US economic docket. Christopher J. Waller and Michelle Bowman, members of the Board of Governors of the Fed, will be delivering speeches as well. Nevertheless, investors will remain focused on the US T-bond yields and the overall risk perception.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: BoE's aggressive rate hike cycle not enough to lift the pund – MUFG

The UK rate market moved to price in more front loaded rate hikes from the Bank of England (BoE) following the hawkish comments from Governor Bailey over the weekend which has seen cable rise back to within touching distance of the 1.3800-level. Nonetheless, economists at MUFG Bank still expect GBP/USD to move downward into year-end due to slow growth and high inflation.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bond Market#Fed
investing.com

Gold Down, but Caps Losses as U.S. Bond Yields Ease

Investing.com – Gold was down on Monday morning in Asia, recouping some losses after a steep sell-off during the previous session as U.S. bond yields eased. Gold futures inched down 0.03% to $1,767.75 by 11:49 PM ET (3:49 AM GMT), clawing back losses after sliding 1.6% on Friday. The benchmark...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Dollar firms as inflation, rate hike expectations push up bond yields

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar gained slightly on the day on Monday as Treasury yields rose on expectations the Federal Reserve will need to hike interest rates sooner than previously expected to quell rising price pressures. Market participants expect the U.S. central bank will need to act as inflation...
BUSINESS
moneyweek.com

The charts that matter: bond yields slip while bitcoin tops $60,000

This week, we’ve opened ourselves up to the risk of an environmental backlash with our two main investment features. Our cover story delves into the reasons why, as we strive to create a world free of carbon emissions but keep all the 21st century comforts that the developed world enjoys and the developing world aspires to, we still need fossil fuels. And there’s no getting away from the fact that we’re going to need them for quite a while to come. Andrew Hunt explains why, and picks some of the best ways for you to invest.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

High Yield Is Less Risky With This Value-Scored Bond ETF

Treasury yields have been moving higher, making fixed income investors wonder whether high yield is a prime option, but it can be with ETFs like the FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV). As yields rise and spreads tighten, bond investors are pondering whether high yield is worth the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Barrick Gold Stock Slips on Bear Note, Rising Bond Yields

The shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) are down 2.5% to trade at $19.11 this morning, as buillion prices drop on a rebound in U.S. bond yields, despite a cooling U.S. dollar. The miner also received a price-target cut from Bernstein earlier to $26.50 from $27.50. The brokerage bunch is...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Stock Market Live: Inflation Leap Trims Dow; Tech Gains As Bond Yields Ease

U.S. stocks opened mixed Wednesday after a faster-than-expected reading for consumer price inflation offset the pre-market impact of stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings from JPMorgan (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Report. Headline CPI for the month of September was estimated to have risen 5.4% from last year, up...
STOCKS
mining.com

Gold price rallies as bond yields, dollar retreat

Gold advanced nearly 2% on Wednesday on a retreat in the dollar and US Treasury yields, with investors’ focus on minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting for confirmation of its tapering strategy. Spot gold rose 1.9% to $1,794.73 per ounce by noon EDT, near its highest in a...
MARKETS
seeitmarket.com

Is A Bullish Pattern Developing For U.S. Treasury Bond Yields?!?

As you might imagine, US Treasury Bond Yields (and interest rates) crashed following the news of the coronavirus in 2020. But it didn’t take long for them to make a sharp U-turn and head higher. This seems to fit with the major concern of the day: inflation. Which then leads...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold price weaker as bond yields continue to rise

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly down in early U.S. trading Monday. Rising government bond yields recently and an appreciating U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market are bearish elements that are keeping buyers of the safe-haven metals timid. December gold futures were last down $2.40 at $1,755.00. December Comex silver was last down $0.125 at $22.58 an ounce.
MARKETS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Futures Sharply Lower as Bond Yields Rise

Stock futures are pointed lower this morning, with Wall Street unable to build on last night's tech stock rebound. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) were last seen down 246 points, Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) futures are eyeing a triple-digit drop, and S&P 500 Index (SPX) futures sit more modestly in the red. Concerns over inflation and slowing economic growth remain prevalent, sending the 10-year Treasury yield to as high as 1.55% earlier this morning. This month's choppy price action comes even after ADP employment data showed a better-than-expected 568,000 new jobs in September, the biggest gain since June.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Strong greenback, rising bond yields put price pressure on gold, silver

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly down in early U.S. trading Wednesday. The key outside...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Gold edges down on firmer US dollar, rising bond yields

BENGALURU (Oct 6): Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday as a firmer dollar and rise in U.S. Treasury yields weighed on the precious metal's appeal, with investors focused on U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later this week. Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,758.06 per ounce by 0108 GMT, while U.S....
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD consolidates daily gains around 0.7470, eyes on US data

AUD/USD is clinging to strong daily gains on Tuesday. Upbeat market mood is helping AUD find demand. US Dollar Index remains on the back foot ahead of mid-tier data. After managing to close near 0.7400 on Monday, the AUD/USD pair regained its traction during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday and climbed to its highest level since early September at 0.7476 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was up 0.78% on a daily basis at 0.7468.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls retain control as BoE rate hike bets increase

British pound has been outperforming its major rivals since the start of the week. Markets are pricing in 70% probability of a BoE rate hike by the end of the year. 1.3800 and 1.3850 align as the next targets for GBP/USD. The GBP/USD pair closed the fourth straight trading day...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Dogecoin price bullish outbreak preludes 37% profit for DOGE

Dogecoin price was on a tear yesterday, hurting any bears with a stop-loss run. DOGE sees buyers coming in today at the 55-day SMA as an entry point. Expect more momentum to build up in favor of bulls, with a break above the monthly R1 as a target. Dogecoin (DOGE)...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy