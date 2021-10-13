Bond Market: Long yields down, short up

This week, we’ve opened ourselves up to the risk of an environmental backlash with our two main investment features. Our cover story delves into the reasons why, as we strive to create a world free of carbon emissions but keep all the 21st century comforts that the developed world enjoys and the developing world aspires to, we still need fossil fuels. And there’s no getting away from the fact that we’re going to need them for quite a while to come. Andrew Hunt explains why, and picks some of the best ways for you to invest.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO