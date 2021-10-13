CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Tennessee judge illegally jailed Black children using fake law, report says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sebastian Posey, Gerald Harris
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XNrkZ_0cPRDh4500

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee judge illegally jailed children at a rate nearly 10 times higher than the state average – even when there was no crime committed, according to a report from WPLN and Propublica .

Judge Donna Scott Davenport instituted a policy that all children charged with crimes be processed at the detention center, the report says. In 2016, 11 Black elementary school children were detained and or locked up after allegedly witnessing a fight between a 5- and 6-year-old.

The supposed infraction was “criminal responsibility for conduct of another” — a fake law.

“There has to be something done to everyone who was involved in this,” said Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville). “It’s my understanding that they created a law that wasn’t even on the books in order to make that happen.”

Davenport, the sole Rutherford County Juvenile judge, is also facing scrutiny over a “filter system” which allegedly allowed jail staff to determine which children to hold.

Under the filter system, police would bring children they arrested straight to jail, where staff could decided whether or not to hold the them until their detention hearing, which might take days, the report found. Children who had done something as minor as skipping school might find themselves behind bars.

The system allegedly allowed the detention center to jail children who staff determined to be “unruly,” which was defined as “a TRUE threat.” There was no definition, however, for what “a TRUE threat” actually meant.

Hero bailiff saves life of circuit court judge

“That is horrible abuse of power,” Johnson said. “We have the Administrative Office of the Courts, I believe they should take action and investigate.”

“You can’t make up the law,” said James McCarroll Jr., Senior Pastor of First Baptist Murfreesboro. The church held the first community meeting, following the arrest in 2016.

“We have a responsibility to all of our citizens to give them a system that looks out for them, that allows them not only have a constitutional right but to have people who are assigned to carry out that constitutional right who have hearts to make sure that people are in the best state and space that their lives could have,” said McCarroll.

Multiple Rutherford County commissioners say, because of pending litigation, they cannot comment.

In 2014, 48% of cases resulted in kids being jailed under Judge Davenport’s watch. The statewide average at the time was 5%, the report found.

“We are letting kids fall through the cracks in all different ways and this is just one more way we have discovered where [Tennessee’s Dept. of Children’s Services] has dropped the ball and they need to be looking closely at these programs to make sure that they are following our laws,” Johnson said.

In 2016, lawmakers called for a federal investigation into the arrest and detainment of Black elementary school children in Rutherford County. Representative John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville), who was among those lawmakers in 2016, released the following statement this week:

“As I stated in 2016, there is no rational justification for any of this in our society. Both the state and county have obviously failed children and families, predominantly Black individuals, in this and countless other ways. This has notably been true throughout American history in our legal and penal system, and it’s way past time to reevaluate the structural framework which allows such instances of inequity and injustice. Those of us in whom the public has placed its trust have a duty to correct the multi-layered legal and administrative issues facilitating this type of unchecked barbarism. Looking ourselves in the mirror as decision-makers within an inherently flawed system, we must admit that we’ve failed too many for far too long.

As an attorney, I am limited in sharing my personal opinion on sitting judges, but these individuals, through their own acts and admissions, have proven themselves wholly unfit for the important positions they currently hold.”

In a settled lawsuit in 2017, Rutherford County agreed to pay out $397,500 to the 11 children. The officer who signed off on the charges was suspended for just three days.

“It’s a horror show plain and simple, it’s abusive and it doesn’t even resemble law,” said Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville).

As of Monday afternoon, Gov. Bill Lee, Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, and Lt. Governor Randy McNally, all Republicans, did not respond to request for comment on if the legislature should take this issue up in the next regular legislative session.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Critical race theory is urgently necessary. Just look at this Tennessee county.

A shocking report published by ProPublica on Friday offers the latest evidence that more critical race theory education — not less — is needed in America. As conservatives across the country revolt against lesson plans about systemic racism and inequality, their arguments are being undermined by incidents of racial injustice in their own states.
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Mail

Tennessee judge, who refers to herself as 'The Mother of the County,' 'used unconstitutional' detention and arrest policies to jail children as young as seven for truancy or watching scuffles without due process

A longtime juvenile judge used policies later deemed unconstitutional to falsely arrest and imprison 'thousands' of children as young as seven without due process, according to court documents. In March 2003, Rutherford County Juvenile Judge Donna Scott Davenport established the 'de facto policy', referred to later in 2013 as the...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
etenlightener.com

Rutherford Co. Juvenile System Illegal Jailing Black Children leads to $11M Settlement

ProPublica Co-published with Nashville Public Radio. In the days after ProPublica’s investigation of the juvenile justice system in Rutherford County, Tennessee, one state lawmaker wrote that she was “horrified.” Another called it a “nightmare.” A third labeled it “unchecked barbarism.” A former Tennessee congressman posted the story about the unlawful jailing of kids and tweeted, “The most sickening and unAmerican thing I’ve read about in some time.”
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Fox News

Louisiana state trooper who went public with brutality allegations has been terminated

A Louisiana state trooper found out he is being fired around one month after going public with allegations of brutality and racism against his fellow troopers. Carl Cavalier, 33, leaked internal State Police records about the death of Ronald Greene, a Black motorist who died following a 2019 encounter with troopers. Cavalier criticized the agency in a number of interviews.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Mcnally
Person
Cameron Sexton
Person
Jeff Yarbro
Lockhaven Express

Area woman charged with felony drug trafficking

FLEMINGTON — A Flemington woman is in trouble with the law. On Oct. 13, agents from Pennsylvania State Parole conducted a home visit on parolee Jennifer Nicole Smith, 34, of 205 Huston St. During a search of Smith’s residence, State Parole Agents found suspected controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and a bag containing assorted packaging material commonly used for packaging controlled substances.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#Legislature#True Threat#Rutherford Co#Wkrn#Wpln#Propublica
Washington Post

A trooper defying his state’s vaccine mandate uses his final dispatch to tell off the governor

At the end of his final shift as a trooper with the Washington State Patrol, Robert LaMay reached for his radio. In a parting message broadcast across the agency’s dispatch system, he announced that he was “being asked to leave because I am dirty,” referring to his defiance of the state’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for government employees. The 22-year veteran thanked his colleagues — and offered some choice words for the governor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Ex-FBI Agent Says Her Killer Has Been ‘Likely Identified’

A month after the filing of Gabby Petito’s official Missing Persons report, we have more answers surrounding the circumstances of her death. Dr. Blue released the cause of death as manual strangulation, despite the fact that Wyoming law doesn’t force him to disclose any of that information and despite “hackers” hurling threats and harassing him during his press conference. The decision comes after an unusually long waiting period between the autopsy and the Petito family reuniting with their daughter’s remains.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Election Workers Fired After Being Caught Putting Hundreds of Voter Forms Through Shredder

Two election workers in Georgia have lost their jobs after colleagues are said to have caught them destroying hundreds of voter registration forms. The Fulton County elections director, Richard Barron, said Monday that the pair destroyed around 300 forms that were supposed to be processed before local elections next month. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who famously stood up against former President Donald Trump after he told Raffensperger to “find” enough ballots to reverse President Joe Biden’s election win in the state, issued a furious statement about the form-shredding and called on the Justice Department to investigate. “After 20 years of documented failure in Fulton County elections, Georgians are tired of waiting to see what the next embarrassing revelation will be,” said Raffensperger. “The Department of Justice needs to take a long look at what Fulton County is doing and how their leadership disenfranchises Fulton voters through incompetence and malfeasance.”
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Star-Banner

'Blow his head off': Supreme Court must strip federal agents of absolute immunity

Our view: The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is stalled in Congress, so it’s now up to the justices. There should be no Constitution-free zone in the USA. Kevin Byrd's ordeal began in the parking lot of a bar near Houston, where he says a federal Homeland Security agent pointed a gun at him and threatened to “put a bullet through his f---ing skull.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Voice

NJ Correctional Officer Charged With Raping Female Inmate

A correctional officer from Jersey City was arrested Wednesday and charged with raping an inmate at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women.Tyrell Harris-McLaughlin, 28, was charged with sexual assault and official misconduct in connection with the Sept. 16 incident at the troubled Union Tow…
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Eric M. Smith, who was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in western New York, has been granted parole, according to corrections officials. Smith, now 41, appeared for the 11th time before the Board of Parole on October 5 and was granted release as early as Nov. 17, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in an emailed statement Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

3K+
Followers
915
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy