Sedona, AZ

Two Fer Tuesday: Gratitude for Sedona ER

By Tommy Acosta
Sedona.Biz
 6 days ago

Andrea Kadar

Sedona News: Sedona’s Two Fer Tuesday philanthropic group is back in gear, organizing a snack food collection effort for the brave men and women at the Sedona Emergency Room who serve the community through these perilous pandemic times.

The group hopes to fill the ER “snack stash closet” with Kind Bars, Cliff Bars, cereal bars, wrapped cookies, peanut butter crackers, popcorn, canned and mixed nuts and other healthy snacks that are available in local grocery stores. Even candy..

“We are collecting healthy snack donations for the selfless, capable team of Emergency Room physicians, nurses, radiology and lab technicians that work in the Sedona Emergency Department of the Verde Valley Medical Center in Sedona,” said Andrea Kadar, leader of the Two Fer group. “These healthcare professionals have taken care of us during Covid19 and we are grateful that we can fill their ‘snack stash’ closet with energy treats to show our appreciation.”

Two Fer Tuesday collects goods and supplies for members of the community in need, such the Indigenous people, un-wed mothers and numerous others needing help.

Those who would like to show their appreciation for the Emergency Room workers, can do so by donating pre-wrapped protein bars, Kind Bars, Cliff Bars, pre-wrapped cookies and fig bars, packaged crackers, packaged peanut butter snacks or crackers, canned (or bottled) mixed nuts, cashews or almonds, and sealed, bagged popcorn snacks, all varieties.

The Two Fer collection event is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 27 th , partnering  with donation stations located at Clean Quicker Car Wash in West Sedona (across the street on 89 A from Ace Hardware); Sedona United Methodist Church (on 179 at the Back ‘O Beyond Roundabout); and Cafe Jose’s front sidewalk ( Safeway Shopping Center in West Sedona next door to McDonalds). Donation hours are 9 AM to 4 PM.

Cleaner Quicker Car Wash is jumping in early, accepting donations beginning Wednesday, October 13, same hours.

“Thanks for throwing some healthy snacks into your shopping cart for the ER staff, the Lab/Radiology techs and the clerical staff that support them,” Andrea said. “Our healthcare workers deserve a treat and we cannot think of a better way to show our appreciation than to feed these great “kids” with tasty snacks. God bless you all. Feel free to share this article. Be the miracle! God bless you.

If you want to volunteer to collect donations, contact Andrea Kadar, andeakadar7@yahoo.com

