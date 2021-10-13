CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Gabby Petito was not pregnant, coroner confirms

By Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IL7G0_0cPRDZx900

(NEXSTAR) – A Wyoming coroner who revealed the autopsy results of slain YouTube vlogger Gabby Petito Tuesday confirmed that the 22-year-old was not pregnant, denying a theory circulating online.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue announced that Petito, who had been recording her cross-country travels with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie before she was killed, died of strangulation.

Petito’s body was found Sept. 19 near a remote, undeveloped campsite close to the eastern border of Grand Teton National Park. Blue said she was killed three to four weeks before.

Coroner says Gabby Petito was strangled to death; Laundrie lawyer releases comment

Petito and Laundrie had been visiting Colorado, Utah and other states before she was reported missing after her mother received an “odd” text and then lost all communication with her.

Authorities are still searching for Laundrie, who remains a person of interest in the case.

Blue referred most questions about Petito’s death to law enforcement, but did answer when asked about a possible pregnancy. The autopsy results contradict online theories that Petito was pregnant before she was killed.

‘His words are garbage’: Gabby Petito’s mother responds to Laundrie lawyer statement

One such wild theory was based on amateur sleuths claiming to see a sonogram printout among several items leaning on a log near Petito and Laundrie’s van in a video recorded by a pair of Florida travel bloggers .

Another suggested that baby-related pins on Petito’s Pinterest account under “Life goals” were evidence of a possible pregnancy.

Meantime, the search continues for Laundrie, who now faces federal charges of an unauthorized use of a debit card during the time Petito was missing.

Search teams have waded into treacherous swampy areas south of Sarasota, Florida, and scoured North Port, where his family lives, with no sign of him.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Entertainment
State
Florida State
City
North Port, FL
State
Wyoming State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Entertainment
State
Colorado State
Sarasota, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
WFLA

State seeks death penalty in ‘heinous’ Davenport triple murder

In a news release sent Tuesday, the state attorney's office said the killings of Kevin Lanusse, Dewlon “Dew” Donell, and Gregory Dolezal were “especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel." The state also said the murders were "committed in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification."
DAVENPORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Nexstar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WFLA

The 2021 Hess toy truck… is a plane?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The annual Hess holiday tradition is taking off to new heights. Hess says its new holiday ‘truck’ is now a plane. The “2021 Cargo Plane and Jet” set is geared for high flying adventure with foldable landing gear, 32 lights and a hidden slide-out ramp that stows a fold-up jet. But […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

4K+
Followers
970
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy