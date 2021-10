On October 8, 2021, the Honorable Philip M. Pro (ret.) proceeded as the Administrative Law Judge for a Disciplinary Hearing against Cat Detailing LLC d/b/a Bolmer Restoration, License No. 0072647; Cat Detailing LLC, d/b/a Bolmer Restoration License No. 0072647; Luft Heating & Air Conditioning, LLC, License No. 0075978, and Luft Heating & Air Conditioning, LLC, d/b/a Rooter Man, License No. 0081183. The Manager, Managing Member, CMS, and Trade Qualifier for all four licenses is Eduardo Guadalupe Arredondo. The hearing was based on a complaint filed by the Nevada State Contractors Board against the Respondents, alleging 109 violations of the Nevada Revised Statute 624 involving 17 homeowners.

