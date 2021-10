COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health was treating 122 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, 41 of which were in the ICU and at least 12 were on ventilators. This is a slight dip from the hospital's record of 150 COVID-19 patients, but even with the drop in COVID-positive patients, the situation at the hospital is still dire.

