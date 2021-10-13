CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freddie Freeman's HR sends Braves past Brewers into NLCS

Cover picture for the articleFreddie Freeman hammered a tiebreaking homer with two outs in the eighth inning to propel the Atlanta Braves to a clinching 5-4 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday. Freeman's 428-foot blast to left-center off a slider from Brewers left-hander...

