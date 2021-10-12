The Biggest Lesson from the Army’s Connect-Everything Experiment

These kinds of skills are increasingly seen as vital for the Navy to survive a future large-scale maritime conflict. The U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship, the former USS Bonhomme Richard, which was removed from service following a devastating fire last year, performed one final duty when it hosted a battle damage repair exercise before being scrapped. The salvage exercise took place using the hulk of the warship as it was under tow in the Gulf of Mexico and should ensure that crews are better able to deal with these kinds of situations, should they occur in the future, in peacetime, or during a conflict.

MILITARY ・ 10 HOURS AGO