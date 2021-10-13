CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comanche County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Comanche, Kiowa by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room, or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Comanche; Kiowa A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COMANCHE AND SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, radar indicated two tornadoes. One 8 miles east of Mountain Park and one 5 miles north of Indiahoma, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado earlier with this storm. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Southwestern Fort Sill and western Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN

