Burglars who thought they hatched the perfect heist at Thurston County home get surprise visit from deputies

A Thurston County homeowner thankfully has all their belongings after making some critical decisions late Monday. At around 11:30 p.m., Thurston County Sheriff’s officials say a citizen saw three masked suspects approach his house via his security camera system. The perpetrators allegedly cut the cables to the cameras, causing the live feed to be lost. The homeowner quickly called 911 resulting in the arrival of deputies two minutes after the call was dispatched. Deputies surrounded the house and unbeknownst to the crooks, officers were outside to greet them as they carried several high-dollar possessions out the front door of the home. When the suspects noticed law enforcement, they quickly ran back into the house and closed the door. Deputies called out to the suspects for several minutes and convinced them to come out.