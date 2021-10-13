CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves look awful for waiting to re-sign Freddie Freeman

By Ethan Lee
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves have waited way too long to get Freddie Freeman a contract extension. Freddie Freeman is a huge reason as to why the Atlanta Braves are headed back to the NLCS, but he’ll also be sought after by just about anyone and everyone once this season is over. And that’s because his team’s front office waited way too long to get Freeman an extension.

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
92.9 The Game

Is Freddie Freeman more Chipper Jones or Dale Murphy?

The Braves are heading to the NLCS for the second consecutive season. A lot can be said about the perseverance of this squad coming back from the arms of defeat yet again, but it all comes down to the leader of the clubhouse. Freddie Freeman was at the center of...
MLB
thefocus.news

What is Freddie Freeman's net worth as Braves player nears free agency?

Following Freddie Freeman and his Atlanta Braves teammates defeat against the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this week, some fans have wondered about his net worth. We take a look at Freddie Freeman’s net worth as he reaches free agency amid his Braves contract ending. Who is Freddie Freeman?. Freddie Freeman is...
MLB
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Dodgers#The Atlanta Braves#Nlcs#The Milwaukee Brewers#Braves#Nlds
x1071.com

Freeman HR sends Braves to NLCS with 5-4 win over Brewers

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman homered off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row. They finished off the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 to win the best-of-five Division Series three games...
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB playoffs: Best bets for Saturday's NLDS games, including a Freddie Freeman home run in Braves vs. Brewers

After a very successful first three days of the playoffs, we hit a roadblock on Friday and missed all three props. That means we've gone 6-6, but bear in mind that underdog odds are tough to hit and this means we're still up for the playoffs at +295. Also, remember I'm doing game picks over on SportsLine and there are two more up right now. I've gone 6-2-1 thus far in the playoffs, so hop on over there and subscribe. When there's money to be made, there's no time to waste. Fingers crossed on a better day.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fox5atlanta.com

Freeman caps NLDS victory over Brewers, Braves advance

ATLANTA - The Braves will be advancing to the NL Championship Series after beating the Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday in Atlanta. The Brewers struck first in the fourth with a pair of runs, but the Braves battled back, answering with two runs of their own knocked in by Eddie Rosario.
MLB
Sporting News

Twitter reacts to Freddie Freeman's go-ahead home run to lead Braves over Brewers in NLDS

After Tuesday night, Freddie Freeman has five postseason home runs to his credit. But it was his fifth, and most recent, that also was one of the biggest. With the Braves tied 4-4 against the Brewers in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 4 of the NLDS, Freeman hit a solo home run to put Atlanta up 5-4, eventually leading to the 3-1 series win to send the team to the NLCS for the second year in a row.
MLB
WABE

Freeman launches Braves into league championship series with dramatic home run

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was relieved that the first pitch he saw in his eighth inning at bat Tuesday night was a good one to hit. “Luckily, it was the first pitch and I didn’t have to hear my name being chanted so much to make me do something,” said Freeman. “It’s hard to bring your emotions down, but we were able to do it.”
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves vs. Brewers score: Freddie Freeman's home run sends Atlanta to NLCS for second year in a row

The Atlanta Braves defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 (box score) on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The win means the Braves will advance to the NL Championship Series for the second season in a row, where they'll await either the San Francisco Giants or the Los Angeles Dodgers to play a best-of-seven series for the pennant. (The Giants and Dodgers are playing their own Game 4, with the Giants leading 2-1, on Tuesday night.) The Brewers, conversely, will head home to begin their offseason.
MLB
OCRegister

Freddie Freeman’s futility continues in Game 2 of NLCS

ATLANTA ― Freddie Freeman has been called a future Hall of Famer and a Most Valuable Player. Rarely if ever has the Atlanta Braves’ first baseman been called an “automatic strikeout.”. Two games into the National League Championship Series, few developments have been more surprising than Freeman’s futility. Facing Dodgers...
MLB
UPI News

Late Freddie Freeman homer lifts Braves over Brewers, into 2nd straight NLCS

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves advanced to the National League Championship Series for the second year in a row after star first baseman Freddie Freeman hammered an improbable, tiebreaking home run to clinch a 5-4 comeback win over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of their NL Division Series on Tuesday at Truist Park.
MLB
Valdosta Daily Times

Pay the Man: Freeman's heroics send Braves to NLCS

In a matchup for the ages, the reigning National League Most Valuable Player (MVP) bested the top closer in the game and cemented his place in Atlanta Braves lore. It was the defining moment of this postseason so far for the Atlanta Braves; Freddie Freeman at the plate against Josh Hader on the mound in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s Game 4 of the National League Division Series.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

164K+
Followers
356K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy