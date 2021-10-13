Wind Advisory issued for Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Hughes, Jones, Lyman, Potter, Stanley by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-13 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Hughes; Jones; Lyman; Potter; Stanley; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. A lull in the wind will occur this morning before they become strong from the west this afternoon. * WHERE...Walworth, Corson, Potter, Campbell, Dewey, Sully, Hughes, Jones, Stanley and Lyman Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.alerts.weather.gov
