Severe Weather Statement issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Texas A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS COUNTY At 847 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles northwest of Tyrone, or 11 miles southwest of Woods, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Texas County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75IN