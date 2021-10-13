CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 14:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of around 4 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Casper Mountain by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 11:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Casper Mountain WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. * WHERE...Casper Mountain. * WHEN...Through 11 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will fall this afternoon and evening.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-20 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...East winds up to around 15mph will produce rough surf at the beaches today. There will also be a moderate risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Martin, Coastal Volusia, Northern Brevard, Southern Brevard, St. Lucie and Indian River Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous breaking waves can knock you down and make you susceptible to rip currents.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-19 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier Patchy Frost Possible Early This Morning Patchy frost will be possible early this morning in valleys and rural areas away from rivers. Temperatures in these locations are expected to fall into the mid and upper 30s. While temperatures are not expected to drop below freezing early this morning, temperatures in the mid to upper 30s along with calm winds and clear skies will allow for the formation of patchy frost. If precautions have not already been taken to protect tender cold sensitive vegetation or indoor house plants, you may wish to do so as soon as possible. Otherwise, they could be damaged from the early morning cold and patchy frost. Temperatures are expected to be well above 40 degrees after 9 AM EDT this morning.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-19 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast; Yukon Delta Elevated Surf continues south of the Bering Strait Elevated surf with wave runup of up to 2 feet above the normal high tide line is expected through Thursday. Outer coastal areas with south and southwest facing coastlines from the Bering Strait south and the south side of St Lawrence Island will see the highest surf. A strong low pressure system near St Lawrence Island will slowly weaken and eventually drift north into the Chukchi Sea Thursday. Residents should move boats and other property well above the normal high tide line in advance of the storm. For the latest information go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 04:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-19 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Washington; Wise Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Across The Region Patchy dense fog continues to develop this morning in and around the typical river valley locations. However, fog is also expanding into portions of the metro areas as well as along the major interstates. Motorists are urged to use caution during their commute this morning. Allow for extra time to reach your destination, provide more distance between vehicles, lower your speed, and use your low beam headlights. The fog should lift by 9 to 10 AM this morning.
LEE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 04:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-19 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Across The Region Patchy dense fog continues to develop this morning in and around the typical river valley locations. However, fog is also expanding into portions of the metro areas as well as along the major interstates. Motorists are urged to use caution during their commute this morning. Allow for extra time to reach your destination, provide more distance between vehicles, lower your speed, and use your low beam headlights. The fog should lift by 9 to 10 AM this morning.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore Patchy Dense Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley Patchy Dense Fog has developed in lake and river valleys across north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. Visibility has dropped to 1/4 mile or less in a few of these areas.. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, especially on bridges and near bodies of water where sudden reductions in visibilityare occurring. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to dissipate by 8 to 9 AM.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Beach Hazards Statement
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 08:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin Rain changes to Snow This Morning Across the Wind River Basin This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Rain or a rain and snow mix early will change over to snow later this morning. Snow totals of 2 to 4 inches is expected above 5200 feet. Below 5200 feet, a skiff to around 1 inch is expected to accumulate. * WHERE...Wind River Basin. * WHEN...Through this Evening.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-19 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin Patchy Frost Possible Early This Morning Patchy frost will be possible early this morning in valleys and rural areas away from rivers. Temperatures in these locations are expected to fall into the mid and upper 30s. While temperatures are not expected to drop below freezing early this morning, temperatures in the mid to upper 30s along with calm winds and clear skies will allow for the formation of patchy frost. If precautions have not already been taken to protect tender cold sensitive vegetation or indoor house plants, you may wish to do so as soon as possible. Otherwise, they could be damaged from the early morning cold and patchy frost. Temperatures are expected to be well above 40 degrees after 9 AM EDT this morning.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 08:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southeast Johnson County Snow Increases through the Day Today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Rain or a rain and snow mix early this morning will change to all snow after sunrise. Accumulations over far southern Johnson County will reach 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Southern Johnson County. * WHEN...Through this Evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Local snowfall of 4 to 6 inches possible near the Natrona County line mainly south of Kaycee and Sussex...as well as west of Interstate 25.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 08:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges Accumulating Snowfall This Morning This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snowfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher totals around 8 inches on east-facing slopes of the Wyoming Range. * WHERE...Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN...Through early this Afternoon.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 11:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total accumulations 12 to 18 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Snowfall of 5 to 10 inches expected around South Pass. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...Through 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, including over South Pass. Mountain recreation is not recommended.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Ohio, Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 22:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dearborn; Ohio; Switzerland Fog is reducing visibility this morning near the Ohio River Fog will reduce visibility this morning along the Ohio River and its tributaries. Motorists traveling in the vicinity of the river are advised to use extra caution. Conditions will improve when the fog burns off after sunrise.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 09:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Atkinson. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 13.3 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road.
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Brown, Clermont, Hamilton, Pike, Scioto by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 05:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Brown; Clermont; Hamilton; Pike; Scioto Fog is reducing visibility this morning near the Ohio River Fog will reduce visibility this morning along the Ohio River and its tributaries. Motorists traveling in the vicinity of the river are advised to use extra caution. Conditions will improve when the fog burns off after sunrise.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-20 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Aransas; Refugio The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Copano Creek Near Refugio affecting Refugio and Aransas Counties. For the Copano Creek...including Refugio...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Copano Creek Near Refugio. * Until further notice. * At 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 10.3 feet Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for DeWitt by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 20:46:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CDT. Target Area: DeWitt The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River Near Cuero affecting DeWitt County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Cuero. * Until this evening. * At 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 24.2 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 31.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.3 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Minor low lying flooding extends into the floodplain above and below Cuero. Steen Road (between FM 766 and US Hwy 183 near Hochheim) monitored for flooding. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.3 feet on 04/12/1997. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Guadalupe River Cuero 24.0 24.2 Tue 8 am CDT 11.7 9.6 8.6
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-20 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Savannah River near Clyo. * Until further notice. * At 1015 AM EDT Tuesday, the stage was 11.2 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.5 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy