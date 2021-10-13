Winter Storm Warning issued for Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs, Western Uinta Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 19:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Western Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.alerts.weather.gov
