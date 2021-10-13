CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carbon County, UT

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs, Western Uinta Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 19:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Western Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wasatch County, UT
County
Duchesne County, UT
County
Summit County, UT
County
Carbon County, UT
County
Utah County, UT
NBC News

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily block enforcement of the Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. It was the second challenge of the law to reach the court on an emergency appeal, seeking to put it on hold while lawsuits contesting its constitutionality work their way through the lower courts. By a 5-4 vote, the court turned away the first appeal in early September, saying the case presented "complex and novel" questions about whether the court had the authority to hear it, given the unusual structure of Senate Bill 8, as the law is known.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uinta Mountains#Book Cliffs#Winter Storm Warning#Official Nws Forecast#Low End Amount#Weather Gov Slc
NBC News

Jeff McCauslandTrump has no idea who Colin Powell really was

The nation is truly saddened by the passing of Colin Powell. A distinguished American leader and trailblazer, I had the great pleasure of meeting Powell on several occasions and even enjoyed a private dinner with him while he was secretary of state. He was unquestionably the most distinguished military officer of my generation, and I greatly admired him. His life had its share of contradictions and ironies, although former President Donald Trump's statement on Tuesday managed to both ignore and mischaracterize what made him such an important figure.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy