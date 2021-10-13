CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Morgan | Was This a Fair Trade?

Cover picture for the articleOil just hit $80 today (Oct. 8), up 60% so far in 2021. Thank you Joe Biden for killing the domestic oil industry. Shutting down the Keystone oil pipeline and stopping all drilling and the issuing of new permits on federal lands was sheer genius. It wasn’t that long ago, 2018, when the U.S. was the world’s biggest oil producer and energy-independent under Donald Trump.

