Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 19:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 and Wasatch Mountains I- 80 North. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.alerts.weather.gov
