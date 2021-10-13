Can No. 21 Aggies sustain success after shocking Alabama?
Texas AM is fresh off the biggest upset of the college football season and coach Jimbo Fisher doesn't want his Aggies resting on their laurels. The No. 21 Aggies savored their slaying of then-No. 1 Alabama but must quickly turn their focus to Missouri in Saturday's SEC matchup in Columbia, Mo.Texas AM (4-2, 1-2 SEC) was sputtering and had fallen out of the rankings before recording the 41-38 home win over Alabama last Saturday.www.birminghamstar.com
Comments / 0