Blue Origin's Audrey Powers is 'proud and humbled to fly' in space
For Audrey Powers of Blue Origin, a launch into space this week will fulfill a lifelong dream. Powers, Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations, will ride a New Shepard spacecraft on a suborbital trip Wednesday (Oct. 13) along with "Star Trek" actor William Shatner, Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen, and Glen de Vries, co-founder of clinical research software platform Medidata Solutions. The launch is set for 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) from Blue Origin's Launch Site One in West Texas near Van Horn.www.space.com
