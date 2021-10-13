CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Origin's Audrey Powers is 'proud and humbled to fly' in space

By Elizabeth Howell
For Audrey Powers of Blue Origin, a launch into space this week will fulfill a lifelong dream. Powers, Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations, will ride a New Shepard spacecraft on a suborbital trip Wednesday (Oct. 13) along with "Star Trek" actor William Shatner, Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen, and Glen de Vries, co-founder of clinical research software platform Medidata Solutions. The launch is set for 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) from Blue Origin's Launch Site One in West Texas near Van Horn.

Space.com

Disabled 'astronauts-in-training' to fly weightlessly with Zero-G this weekend

Twelve disability ambassadors will fly weightlessly on Sunday (Oct. 17) as part of an initiative to advance disability inclusion in space. AstroAccess, the latest mission from the SciAccess Initiative, which aims to make STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) more accessible, will fly a crew of 12 disability ambassadors on a weightless parabolic flight. The flight will take off on Sunday from Long Beach, California, aboard Zero Gravity Corporation's (Zero-G) "G-Force One" plane, which flies in a parabolic arc pattern that creates short periods of weightlessness in its cabin.
LONG BEACH, CA
Daily Item

Blue Origin takes Shatner, 3 others into space

Star Trek's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasts into space and reaches the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company before returning safely to Earth. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/248ae80e1c97448590146955f80e34fc.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
stockxpo.com

5 Aerospace and Defense Stocks to Celebrate Blue Origin’s Space Launch

WWD, Financial), Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY, Financial), AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV, Financial), AAR Corp. (AIR, Financial) and Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI, Financial), according to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus. Historic space launch builds on July spaceflight mission. Following Blue Origin’s first crewed spaceflight in July, Bezos’...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
