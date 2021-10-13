Blue Origin's Audrey Powers is 'proud and humbled to fly' in space

Many writers have looked back at the events surrounding the first moon landings and found opportunities to explore "what if?" What if the Soviet Union had landed a cosmonaut first? What if President John F. Kennedy had never been assassinated, would humans still have made it to the moon in the 1960s? What if astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin had really been launched to the moon on a clandestine mission to investigate the crash site of an alien spacecraft?

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 HOUR AGO