FORECAST: Wednesday will kick off with some storms

KCTV 5
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe metro is going to get a stormy start to Wednesday. After that, we're in store for some cool temperature.

www.kctv5.com

wbrz.com

Monday PM Forecast: weather changes begin later Tuesday

Temperatures will gradually warm in the days ahead. While warmth and humidity will not return to levels felt last week, it will be enough to rile up some showers and thunderstorms. Next 24 Hours: One more comfortable night is on tap and mostly clear skies and light, east winds allow...
abc17news.com

Tracking a few storms and cooler air by Wednesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 70s. EXTENDED: As skies remain clear overnight, temperatures drop into the upper 40s to around 50 to start Tuesday. Winds pick up a bit more from the south tomorrow, but temperatures once again remain in the mid-upper 70s during the afternoon. A strong low pressure system to our north will send a cold front through the area on Wednesday, bringing isolated to scattered showers and storms to the area during the day. A few of those could bring brief heavy downpours and pea sized hail, but the bigger story will be the cool down behind the front into the end of the week. Rain amounts will be under 1/4". High temperatures fall back into the lower 60s with lows in the mid-40s through Friday night. We can expect sunshine through Saturday, but a front to our south on Sunday could trigger scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder on Sunday into Monday. We'll warm things up a bit more into next week before another system makes its way through on Tuesday or Wednesday.
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Tracking Scattered Storms Wednesday

The cold weather is drawing closer and closer. And the longer we hold onto these above average temps into Fall and then Winter, the more chaotic the weather likely becomes. We will see an example of this pattern this week, when temps will drop form the mid 70s Tuesday to the low 30s by Friday morning with thunderstorms nestled between.
Calera (AL) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Calera

(CALERA, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Calera. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
