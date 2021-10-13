Wildfire in delta area flattens dozens of mobile homes, structures

A fire that swept through a delta-area RV park in unincorporated Sacramento County has destroyed more than 40 structures, authorities said Tuesday. Forward progress of the blaze was stopped by Tuesday afternoon, after it had scorched 40 acres, said Hugh Henderson, deputy fire chief for River Delta Fire District. The fire was 70% contained Tuesday afternoon, he said. Photos of the aftermath showed blackened rubble and metal covering the ground of the RV park.