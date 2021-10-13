Yuba City Parks and Recreation Commission reviews plans for new park

The Yuba City Parks and Recreation Commission met Monday and reviewed design plans for a new park planned to be built on Harter Parkway.

Community Services Director Brad McIntire presented plans to commissioners and said the project currently has a funding shortfall. The estimated cost of the project is around $2.8 million and the city has a little under $2 million in funding available. City council approved the project to go out for bid and the contract is expected to be awarded in November. McIntire said the project could be trimmed down if no additional funding sources are found and the cost ends up being around the $2.8 million estimate.

“We are hoping that that is a high estimate,” McIntire said.

Currently, the park is expected to have two pavilion areas, picnic tables, benches, game areas, a bike park with a pump track, an open turf field, playgrounds, a fitness area/challenge course, disc golf, a basketball court, a continuous walking path with lighting, restrooms, 30-40 parking spots, and a connection to the Sutter Bike Path.

The park would be located in Tierra Buena and would be the only park in that area. The new park is scheduled to be completed in Spring 2022 and near the same time the Sutter Bike Path Gap Closure project is projected to be finished.

The bike path project will extend the path farther east by more than half a mile to Harter Parkway, as well as a shared use path along the west side of Harter Parkway from Butte House Road to Highway 20, according to Appeal archives.

“This will be a destination,” McIntire said. “This will be a regional destination, not just a neighborhood park.”

Construction of the new park is slated to begin later this year or in early 2022.

In other business:

– Yuba City Parks Manager Rob Condrey presented to the commission an urban forest management plan made possible by a $350,000 grant from Cal Fire.

The goal of the plan is to sustain, improve and increase the city’s tree canopy. The city is working with Davey Resource Group, which is putting together a 40-year comprehensive master plan and has completed a tree inventory of all 13,116 city-owned trees. The inventory was completed in October 2019 and since then all the trees designated for priority one removal have been removed, Condrey said.

The master plan is 95 percent complete and includes a process of pruning all city trees on a four-year cycle.

“No tree will go 10, 20 years until maybe possibly having a failure,” Condrey said. “We’ll know about it every four years how it’s going.”

By 2040, the goal is to increase Yuba City’s tree canopy by 25 percent. The plan is for 500 new trees to be planted by March 2023. So far, 43 trees have been planted. Trees will be planted at schools, Feather River Parkway, at parks, at the Bridge Street expansion, and in front of homes.

“We have a lot of trees left to plant so we need your help,” Condrey said.

Trees will be planted by a combination of volunteers and city staff. Once the master plan is completed, Condrey said he would present it to the city council for approval.

– Heather Esemann was sworn in as a new commissioner on Tuesday. In addition, Commissioner Ericka Summers was appointed chair and Commissioner Staci Howell was appointed vice chair.

The commission will next meet for a regular meeting on Jan. 10, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.