CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Matthew Mire makes first court appearance after deadly shooting spree

By Raychelle Riley
WGNO
WGNO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zBIOO_0cPR8RkF00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Matthew Mire, the suspect in a multi-parish shooting over the weekend , made his first court appearance at the 19th Judicial District Court on Oct. 12. Mire’s bond was denied by the judge.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, he faces charges of one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated flight from an officer. He will be appearing in court in Livingston and Ascension parishes.

“He’s going to be facing murder charges on the trooper in our parish. He’ll be faced with murder charges on Pamela Adair and he’ll be faced with attempted murder on Joe Schexnayder and probably a slew of other charges,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Funeral arrangements announced for Master Trooper Adam Gaubert

Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) said the two people who were shot and injured near French Settlement were just released from the hospital.

“We have warrants for two counts of attempted first-degree murder for Mire,” said LPSO.

Family members of the third person shot in Ascension Parish said Schexnayder is still receiving medical attention.

Family of woman killed in shooting spree speaks out

This is not the first time Mire has been arrested. According to East Baton Rouge’s Sheriff’s Office records, in 2017 he was arrested after allegedly attacking his grandfather and threatening to shoot himself. Documents state he refused to receive a mental evaluation before being booked into prison.

At the court hearing on Oct. 12, Mire had a private attorney and the judge discussed the likelihood of a grand jury.

His preliminary bond hearing in East Baton Rouge will be on Dec. 1.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Livingston, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Judicial District Court#East Baton Rouge Parish#Ascension Parish Sheriff#Parish Sheriff S Office#Lpso#French Settlement#East Baton Rouge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGNO

WGNO

2K+
Followers
966
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy