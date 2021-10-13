Matthew Mire makes first court appearance after deadly shooting spree

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Matthew Mire, the suspect in a multi-parish shooting over the weekend , made his first court appearance at the 19th Judicial District Court on Oct. 12. Mire’s bond was denied by the judge.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, he faces charges of one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated flight from an officer. He will be appearing in court in Livingston and Ascension parishes.

“He’s going to be facing murder charges on the trooper in our parish. He’ll be faced with murder charges on Pamela Adair and he’ll be faced with attempted murder on Joe Schexnayder and probably a slew of other charges,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) said the two people who were shot and injured near French Settlement were just released from the hospital.

“We have warrants for two counts of attempted first-degree murder for Mire,” said LPSO.

Family members of the third person shot in Ascension Parish said Schexnayder is still receiving medical attention.

This is not the first time Mire has been arrested. According to East Baton Rouge’s Sheriff’s Office records, in 2017 he was arrested after allegedly attacking his grandfather and threatening to shoot himself. Documents state he refused to receive a mental evaluation before being booked into prison.

At the court hearing on Oct. 12, Mire had a private attorney and the judge discussed the likelihood of a grand jury.

His preliminary bond hearing in East Baton Rouge will be on Dec. 1.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.