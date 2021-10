BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new airline will take to the skies next year providing service between Buffalo and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines will begin service out of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport starting on June 9, 2022. Sun Country bills themselves as a new breed of hybrid low-cost carrier featuring service, charter and cargo businesses. Introductory fares are expected to be as low as $69 one-way for new bookings if purchased by 11:59 pm CT on November 2, 2021.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO