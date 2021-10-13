Yuba-Sutter natives take invention inspired by pandemic to ‘Shark Tank’

Yuba-Sutter natives Parm Dhoot, left, and Tye Davis, right, will appear on an episode of “Shark Tank” on ABC on Friday with their new product MuteMe. Courtesy photo

To combat the many interesting and unique challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, two Yuba-Sutter natives have created a product to help better navigate technology and they will be appearing on the ABC television show “Shark Tank” this week to continue their crowdfunding efforts.

Tye Davis, co-creator, founder and CFO of MuteMe, said the product is a physical mute button for virtual calls that illuminates red when activated and green when unactivated, to easily let users know when they are muted and when they are not.

“There’s no more fumbling around trying to find where the mute button is or having people tell you that you are muted during a meeting,” said Davis. “It is also a fast way to mute and unmute yourself when kids start talking or there are other distractions while working from home.”

According to Davis, the device can be used with several video conferencing platforms, including Zoom, Webex, Teams, Skype, Google Meet and more.

“It is geared towards people that are not as sharp with technology, especially virtual learners and people that were forced to learn how to use all of this stuff all at once when they began working from home,” said Davis.

Davis said since his company utilized the work from home model before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not a big change for him but he and Parm Dhoot, co-creator, founder and CEO of MuteMe, saw the accelerated need for virtual meetings and wanted to create something that made engaging virtually quicker and easier for everyone.

With a background in computer assistance products already under their belt, the pair got to work and once they had their idea they began crowdfunding to develop it.

“We had two crowdfunding campaigns, one on Kickstarter and one on Indie GoGo, and raised $300,000 between both platforms,” said Davis.

After the successful crowdfunding campaign, MuteMe was officially launched in December 2020.

The pair was then approached by “Shark Tank” in January and asked if they would be interested in applying to have their product featured on the show, according to Davis.

“It was a tedious process to apply, but we were notified in June that we made it on the show and then we filmed in July,” said Davis.

According to Davis, he and Dhoot went up against some pretty big competitors vying for funding on the show, which audiences across the country will get to see when the episode airs on Friday on ABC at 8 p.m.

MuteMe is available at Staples stores nationwide, including the location in Yuba City, and costs $39.

For more information about the product, visit www.muteme.com.