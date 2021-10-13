CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuba City, CA

Yuba-Sutter natives take invention inspired by pandemic to ‘Shark Tank’

By Lynzie Lowe / llowe@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rspo9_0cPR8FOl00
Yuba-Sutter natives Parm Dhoot, left, and Tye Davis, right, will appear on an episode of “Shark Tank” on ABC on Friday with their new product MuteMe. Courtesy photo

To combat the many interesting and unique challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, two Yuba-Sutter natives have created a product to help better navigate technology and they will be appearing on the ABC television show “Shark Tank” this week to continue their crowdfunding efforts.

Tye Davis, co-creator, founder and CFO of MuteMe, said the product is a physical mute button for virtual calls that illuminates red when activated and green when unactivated, to easily let users know when they are muted and when they are not.

“There’s no more fumbling around trying to find where the mute button is or having people tell you that you are muted during a meeting,” said Davis. “It is also a fast way to mute and unmute yourself when kids start talking or there are other distractions while working from home.”

According to Davis, the device can be used with several video conferencing platforms, including Zoom, Webex, Teams, Skype, Google Meet and more.

“It is geared towards people that are not as sharp with technology, especially virtual learners and people that were forced to learn how to use all of this stuff all at once when they began working from home,” said Davis.

Davis said since his company utilized the work from home model before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not a big change for him but he and Parm Dhoot, co-creator, founder and CEO of MuteMe, saw the accelerated need for virtual meetings and wanted to create something that made engaging virtually quicker and easier for everyone.

With a background in computer assistance products already under their belt, the pair got to work and once they had their idea they began crowdfunding to develop it.

“We had two crowdfunding campaigns, one on Kickstarter and one on Indie GoGo, and raised $300,000 between both platforms,” said Davis.

After the successful crowdfunding campaign, MuteMe was officially launched in December 2020.

The pair was then approached by “Shark Tank” in January and asked if they would be interested in applying to have their product featured on the show, according to Davis.

“It was a tedious process to apply, but we were notified in June that we made it on the show and then we filmed in July,” said Davis.

According to Davis, he and Dhoot went up against some pretty big competitors vying for funding on the show, which audiences across the country will get to see when the episode airs on Friday on ABC at 8 p.m.

MuteMe is available at Staples stores nationwide, including the location in Yuba City, and costs $39.

For more information about the product, visit www.muteme.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
highlandernews.com

Local inventor to appear on Shark Tank

Many of the world’s great inventions, such as champagne, penicillin, and Teflon were discovered by accident. Add to those inventions the Lion Latch. Marble Falls High School art teacher Lerin Lockwood recalled a few years ago, when she was coaching high school softball, she caught a softball while wearing her engagement ring.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
WKBW-TV

Emily talks with two of the sharks from Shark Tank

Mark Cuban and guest shark Emma Grede talk with Emily about the season premiere of Shark Tank. Emma Grede is the CEO and co-founder of Good American and the cofounder of SKIMS alongside Kim Kardashian West. She says she couldn’t be more happy to be on Shark Tank because is wasn’t so long ago that she was raising money and raising investments for her own businesses and it is incredible to be able to give that opportunity to other people.
PETS
abc10.com

'Shark Tank' to highlight Northern California creators

ROCKLIN, Calif. — For Parm Dhoot of El Dorado Hills and Tye Davis of Rocklin, being on "Shark Tank" is not only a dream come true, it’s a dream they’ve more than prepared themselves to give up on. “Even after we recorded the show last spring, the producers would routinely...
bizjournals

Hoodie company lands two Shark Tank investors on Season 13 premiere

When you go toe-to-toe with sharks, you better have the right tools in hand if you want to come out ahead. Entrepreneur Philomina Kane proved that satin does the job when she landed a deal on the Season 13 premiere of “Shark Tank” on Friday. Kane, the founder of Philadelphia-based...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sutter, CA
City
Yuba City, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Health
Sutter, CA
Health
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga entrepreneurs enter the Shark Tank on Friday

Ellen and Omayya Atout's music business "Songlorious" will be featured on ABC's Shark Tank this Friday night. The Chattanooga business is an Uber for music, providing personalized songs for customers. After the pandemic devastated the music industry, Songlorious provides employment for over 120 musicians. Customers provide Songlorious with personal information...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
SPY

These “As Seen on Shark Tank” Products Are Worth the Hype, Plus An Interview With A Contestant

Has an idea for a life-changing, problem-solving, “totally genius!” product ever popped into your head? Sure it has, we’ve all had those “a-ha” entrepreneur moments where we take an everyday life nuisance and invent a solution for it. Some of us talk about them for years without taking action, and others take their idea far enough to face the panel of judges that unlock entrepreneurial dreams for a living: the sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank. Shark Tank is now in its 12th season of helping budding entrepreneurs take their idea, pitch it, secure a business deal and gain funding that can...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#Abc Television#Shark Tank#Natives#Crowdfunding#Abc#Cfo#Muteme#Webex#Teams#Skype#Google Meet#Kickstarter
CBS Detroit

How “Shark Tank’s” Mark Cuban Deals With Stress In His Life

Today, Dr. Oz sits down with Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, and Daymond John of the mega-hit show Shark Tank. They’re sharing the best tips to make money, manage financial stress, and execute a step-by-step plan if you have the next big idea. Dr. Oz also asks the Sharks what product is their favorite that they’ve invested in and what we can do to create more entrepreneurs.
TV & VIDEOS
ABC Action News

New Season of Shark Tank

“Shark Tank,” the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy® Award-winning business-themed unscripted series that celebrates entrepreneurship in America, returns to ABC on Friday, October 8th at 8p ET. Last season, “Shark Tank” delivered its most-watched season in three years, and this season, they have added four new guest sharks. Emma Grede, CEO...
TV SERIES
San Francisco Weekly

Shark Tank CBD Gummies Reviews – Shocking Scam Report Read Ingredients!

Shark Tank CBD Gummies are prepared in the design of little gummy bears for consumers. They should be condensed and formulated using diverse organic and plant-based substances that are highly effective at resolving any health issues swiftly and conveniently. These gummies have frequently been lauded as one of the most excellent CBD-based health products on the market. These organic candies are entirely safe and risk-free. The flavour of these chewy candies is so delectable that individuals will forget they are taking supplements. These candies function as a nutritional supplement for our bodies and have been recommended by numerous health experts due to their all-natural formula. Regular use of these gummies will assist you in maintaining a healthy lifestyle with less effort.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
CELEBRITIES
ambcrypto.com

Can ‘newfound respect’ for Shiba Inu help it cross $1

October has been a good boy where the Shiba Inu [SHIB] token is concerned. With a meteoric price rally, the meme coin seems close to hounding its highs from earlier this year. Recently, crypto researcher and reviewer Max Maher tried to analyze Shiba Inu’s popularity but instead found himself drawing a very unexpected conclusion.
PETS
KATU.com

Mark Cuban & Emma Grede on "Shark Tank"

“Shark Tank,” the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy Award-winning unscripted series returns for a new season with four new Sharks! Mark Cuban and new Shark Emma Grede joined us to share why the show, that celebrates entrepreneurship in America, is bigger and better than ever. Other new Sharks include Kevin Hart, actor, investor and entrepreneur; Peter Jones, the sole remaining original Dragon on the BBC’s “Dragons’ Den”; and Nirav Tolia, co-founder of Nextdoor, who will appear individually alongside long-standing Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary in various episodes.
TV SERIES
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
4K+
Followers
215
Post
650K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy