Australian regulator calls on CEOs to review whistleblower policies

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Australia's securities regulator said here on Wednesday it has urged heads of public companies and pension funds to review their whistleblower policies to ensure they comply with the law.

Following a review of some whistleblower policies in 2020, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said it was concerned the majority of them did not fully address relevant requirements.

The regulator observed that those policies involved “unclear, incomplete or inaccurate” information about how potential whistleblowers could make a disclosure and protections available under the Corporations Act of 2001.

In May, Australia's financial services regulator widened a coal quality probe into miner TerraCom and assayer ALS Ltd to include possible contravention here of a regulation protecting whistleblowers, following information provided by the ASIC.

The ASIC on Wednesday expressed concerns that such policies would not encourage potential whistleblowers to come forward, adding that entities may miss opportunities to identify and address potential misconduct.

“If the issues we observed from our review are present in your policy, we expect you to address and correct them without delay,” ASIC Commissioner Sean Hughes said in a statement.

The regulator also said it would conduct a review of whistleblower policies in the future and would consider taking action if it identified non-compliance to policies. (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

