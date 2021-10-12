Novel metrics for evaluating decision making in a 'Treat and Extend' regimen for neovascular age related macular degeneration

In glioma patients, complete resection of the contrast-enhancing portion is associated with improved survival, which, however, cannot be achieved in a considerable number of patients. Here, we evaluated the prognostic value of O-(2-[18F]-fluoroethyl)-L-tyrosine (FET) PET in not completely resectable glioma patients with minimal or absent contrast enhancement before temozolomide chemoradiation. Dynamic FET PET scans were performed in 18 newly diagnosed patients with partially resected (n"‰="‰8) or biopsied (n"‰="‰10) IDH-wildtype astrocytic glioma before initiation of temozolomide chemoradiation. Static and dynamic FET PET parameters, as well as contrast-enhancing volumes on MRI, were calculated. Using receiver operating characteristic analyses, threshold values for which the product of paired values for sensitivity and specificity reached a maximum were obtained. Subsequently, the prognostic values of FET PET parameters and contrast-enhancing volumes on MRI were evaluated using univariate Kaplan"“Meier and multivariate Cox regression (including the MTV, age, MGMT promoter methylation, and contrast-enhancing volume) survival analyses for progression-free and overall survival (PFS, OS). On MRI, eight patients had no contrast enhancement; the remaining patients had minimal contrast-enhancing volumes (range, 0.2"“5.3Â mL). Univariate analyses revealed that smaller pre-irradiation FET PET tumor volumes were significantly correlated with a more favorable PFS (7.9 vs. 4.2Â months; threshold, 14.8Â mL; P"‰="‰0.012) and OS (16.6 vs. 9.0Â months; threshold, 23.8Â mL; P"‰="‰0.002). In contrast, mean tumor-to-brain ratios and time-to-peak values were only associated with a longer PFS (P"‰="‰0.048 and P"‰="‰0.045, respectively). Furthermore, the pre-irradiation FET PET tumor volume remained significant in multivariate analyses (P"‰="‰0.043), indicating an independent predictor for OS. Our results suggest that pre-irradiation FET PET parameters have a prognostic impact in this subgroup of patients.

