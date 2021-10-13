CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
M-V-Free! Freeman HR sends Braves to NLCS, 5-4 over Brewers

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves will get another chance to finish the job they came agonizingly close to achieving a year ago. It doesn’t matter at all that they had fewer wins than any other playoff team. Freeman hit an improbable, tiebreaking homer off Milwaukee closer...

