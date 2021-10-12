CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roslyn, NY

Roslyn HS Musicians Earn Acceptance Into 2021 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble

By Roslyn News Staff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Roslyn High School musicians have earned acceptances into the 2021 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble(s), taking place in Rochester, from Dec. 2 through Dec. 5. Thousands of students auditioned for this honor last spring at solo and ensemble festivals throughout the State. Congratulations to Daniel Liu (French Horn) for his admission to Symphonic Band, Logan Mastromarco (Bass 1) and Tyler Turetsky (Tenor 2) for admission to Mixed Chorus and Jadyn Lee (flute) for her recognition as an alternate.

