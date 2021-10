BEVERLY – When he was in high school, John Kenney never let his small stature get in his way. After transferring from Central Catholic, all he did in his one year as the running back for Wilmington High was finish with over 1,100 rushing yards, while accumulating 102 points including 15 touchdowns as he helped the Wildcats make program history with their first playoff victory.

BEVERLY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO