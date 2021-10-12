THE LOCKDOWN HAUNTINGS New Trailer, Featuring Tony Todd and more OUT NOW

"I don't want you getting dragged any further into this." Dark Star Pictures has debuted an official trailer for an indie noir crime thriller titled Time Now, written and directed by Detroit-based filmmaker Spencer King. This is arriving on VOD later in October for anyone interested in watching. A young mother returns to her estranged hometown of Detroit after the sudden death of her twin brother and immerses herself in his friend group, soon discovering that his death is not what it seems… Eleanor Lambert stars in this, with Claudia Black, Xxavier Polk, Paige Kendrick, Dwele, Sebastian Beacon, Jeannine Thompson, Peter Knox, Aaron Matthew Atkisson, and Asher Atkisson. Looks like there's something strange and supernatural going on in here. Hard to tell from just this footage, but seems like an intriguing Detroit noir.

