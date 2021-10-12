CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE LOCKDOWN HAUNTINGS New Trailer, Featuring Tony Todd and more OUT NOW

Cover picture for the articleOn-Demand October 19, 2021 & On DVD November 16, 2021. With the streets empty, free from activity of humans and machines, it is not just nature that takes advantage of global lockdown times. A notorious serial killer is back from the dead, with more potential victims than ever before. Genre:...

First Showing

Detroit Crime Thriller 'Time Now' Trailer Featuring Eleanor Lambert

"I don't want you getting dragged any further into this." Dark Star Pictures has debuted an official trailer for an indie noir crime thriller titled Time Now, written and directed by Detroit-based filmmaker Spencer King. This is arriving on VOD later in October for anyone interested in watching. A young mother returns to her estranged hometown of Detroit after the sudden death of her twin brother and immerses herself in his friend group, soon discovering that his death is not what it seems… Eleanor Lambert stars in this, with Claudia Black, Xxavier Polk, Paige Kendrick, Dwele, Sebastian Beacon, Jeannine Thompson, Peter Knox, Aaron Matthew Atkisson, and Asher Atkisson. Looks like there's something strange and supernatural going on in here. Hard to tell from just this footage, but seems like an intriguing Detroit noir.
DETROIT, MI
undertheradarmag.com

Watch the New Trailer for “Cyrano,” Featuring Original Music by The National

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming Joe Wright film Cyrano, a musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac which features original music by The National. The upcoming film’s score was written by Aaron and Bryce Dessner, with lyrics by Matt Berninger and his wife Carin Besser. An accompanying soundtrack will be out on December 10 via Decca, and its first single, “Someone To Say,” is set to be released this Friday (October 8). Watch the trailer below.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Netflix’s Hypnotic Official Trailer Out Now

“A young woman seeking self-improvement enlists the help of a renowned hypnotist, but after a handful of intense sessions, soon discovers unexpected and deadly consequences.” Netflix has another horror project coming soon called Hypnotic. Man, Netflix is on fire lately! Check out the official trailer for Hypnotic. Hypnotic’s synopsis:. Feeling...
TV SERIES
femalefirst.co.uk

The haunting trailer for new The Dark Pictures Anthology game, House of Ashes, has arrived

The next terrifying instalment in the popular collection is just around the corner... The chose your own adventure genre has become more popular than ever in recent years, and the success of incredible games such as Until Dawn (2015) and even films such as Bandersnatch (2018) and Night Book (2021) have no doubt created a high level of entertainment for gamers everywhere.
VIDEO GAMES
Tony Todd
Tony Todd
nintendowire.com

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’s debut trailer features Lickers, Cerberus, mutated Birkin, and more

With just a month to go before the theatrical release of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, there has been a strangely low amount of promotion for the upcoming movie reboot. At long last, however, Sony Pictures Entertainment has revealed the first trailer for the film, finally giving fans chomping at the bit like a zombified horde something to chew on.
VIDEO GAMES
Seattle Times

Now streaming: ‘Black Widow,’ teen thriller ‘One of Us Is Lying,’ ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ and more

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha Romanoff in “Black Widow” (2021, PG-13), the first solo film for the Marvel hero. Set between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” it’s a superhero adventure as a conspiracy thriller that sends Natasha looking into her past. Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz co-star. Previously a premium rental, it now streams for subscribers. (Disney+)
SEATTLE, WA
Rely on Horror

Resident Evil WTRC First Trailer Out Now

The first trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City just dropped. The long time of waiting for our first look at proper footage from the rebooted live-action adaptation is now over, at long last. Just as we were complaining about the utter lack of any content at all, given how close to release this thing is.
MOVIES
asapland.com

“BATWOMAN” SEASON 1: AMAZING NEW TRAILER IS OUT NOW!!

‘BATWOMAN’ LATEST NEW TRAILER OF THE FIRST SEASON. The new DC Arrowverse series has thrown all the meat on the grill in its final trailer. Because of the definitive video preview of the television adventures of Kate Kane, Who is Bruce Wayne’s cousin and Gotham’s new hero. ‘ Batwoman ‘...
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Haunting New Trailer for Edgar Wright's Horror Movie LAST NIGHT IN SOHO

We’ve got another trailer here for you to watch for Edgar Wright’s wild-looking supernatural psychological horror thriller Last Night in Soho. The movie looks like it tells a haunting and fascinating story about a young girl “who is passionate about fashion design, who mysteriously enters the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.”
MOVIES
/Film

The Lockdown Hauntings Trailer: A Ghostly Horror Film Shot During The Pandemic [Exclusive]

As if real life isn't scary enough, horror movies have a way of highlighting our worst fears in new, terrifying ways. "The Lockdown Hauntings" is keeping that tradition going by embracing the dread of quarantine, but throwing in some supernatural twists for good measure. The upcoming film takes place during a global lockdown, full of empty streets and isolation, except with spirits roaming freely — the bad ones included.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

AMITYVILLE COP Now Available on VOD

A city with a bloody past has led to the emergence of a demonic force dishing out some serious police brutality. AMITYVILLE COP, a Gregory Hatanaka film, will be unleashed this fall, and has already been turning heads and gaining attention. The trailer has just been released and gives a glimpse into the demonic-filled action/horror hybrid film that packs a punch and brings a fun factor not seen in some time. The film will be released by CINEMA EPOCH and CINERIDGE ENTERTAINMENT.
AMITYVILLE, NY
mxdwn.com

New ‘Scream’ Trailer Out

On Christmas of 1996, the slasher horror movie Scream came out in theaters. 25 years, three sequels, and more than a few comedic parodies later, we are given the fifth and maybe final episode of this 90s classic. Paramount Pictures revealed yesterday the first official trailer for Scream, set to release sometime in 2022.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Official Trailer & Poster for APEX – In Theaters, On Demand and Digital November 12

Neal McDonough, Bruce Willis, Corey Large, Alexis Fast, Nels Lennarson, Lochlyn Munro, Megan Peta Hill, Trevor Gretzky. Serving a life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit, ex-cop Thomas Malone is offered a chance at freedom if he can survive a deadly game of Apex. Six hunters pay for the pleasure of hunting another human on a remote island, but once Malone arrives all hell breaks loose. Laying traps and playing mind games, Malone tries to turn the tables and fight for his life and his future.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

New Peacemaker Trailer Features A Bald Eagle Hug And January Premiere Date

John Cena's Peacemaker is getting his own series, which you hopefully already know, and during DC FanDome, the upcoming HBO Max series got a brand-new teaser trailer and a January 13 premiere date. If you love bald eagles giving hugs in suburban garages--or riding shotgun in muscle cars--or people in...
TV SERIES
horrorsociety.com

The New Trailer for Upcoming Horror Film OF ONE FLESH

Five friends get more than they bargained for when they are invited to a cookout by a neighborly couple. Just don’t ask what’s on the menu. Written and directed by Meredith Holland, cinematography by Brandon Jester. If you are in the Cleveland/Barberton area and would like to purchace tickets, you...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘Halloween Kills’ Online for Free: Stream the New Sequel on Peacock

We’re still a few days away from actual Halloween but you can watch one of the most-anticipated Halloween horror movies online for free right now. Halloween Kills, the latest slasher flick from the Halloween franchise, is now playing in theaters and streaming on PeacockTV.com. Halloween Kills Release Date, Where to Watch Halloween Kills, the sequel to 2018’s Halloween and the 12th installment in the overall Halloween franchise hit cinemas on Friday, October 15th and is playing nationwide in most major theater chains. You can see showtimes and tickets here. Similar to Marvel’s Black Widow, which was released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+, Halloween...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Trick or Treat, Alistair Gray – Official Trailer & Stills

Trick-or-Treat Alistair Gray wins Outstanding Achievement in Animated Film at the Cult Critic Movie Awards. This short film based on the award-winning book by Lindy Ryan is illustrated by Timea Gazdag and animated by Dan Walters Design, featuring the voice talent of Mister Sam Shearon. In the style of Tim...
MOVIES

