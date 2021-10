FRANCONIA — Anna O’Malley scored a game-high five goals for Upper Dublin Tuesday night and was a vital presence even when she didn’t take the shot. “She’ll draw the double teams and then we can kind of kick it out and work the ball around. That’s a big piece to our offense,” Cardinals coach Chris Ianni said. “She’s having a breakout season, for sure. She works really hard throughout the year, does a ton of clinics, and she was really focused for this year. She’s been a huge presence for us.”

DUBLIN, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO