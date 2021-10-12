Other Views: Gov. Inslee Should Extend Deadline for Long-Term Care Insurance

The state's web site supporting its long-term-care plan recently crashed after Washington workers scrambled to file for an exemption. Gov. Jay Inslee should take the hint and use his emergency powers to temporarily suspend the tax and extend deadlines for WA Cares, as 23 state senators have requested. Even a few months' delay will give lawmakers a chance to close loopholes, answer questions and allow Washington's workers to access the exemption — if they still want to after better understanding the benefit. A recent AARP survey showed 51% of Washington voters supported the tax and the support increased as people learned more about the benefit.