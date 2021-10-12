CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Martha Stevens (D) – announcement

By Michael Bersin
Cover picture for the articleRepresentative Martha Stevens (D) has announced that she will not be seeking reelection. The following may be attributed to Representative Martha Stevens:. “For the past nine legislative sessions, first as an advocate and then as a legislator, I have had the privilege to work and push for public policy that improves the lives of Missourians across our state. I first got involved in Missouri politics in 2013 while working for Planned Parenthood and transitioned to working with the Missouri Rural Crisis Center organizing in support of Medicaid Expansion. Over the last five years as a State Representative, I have dedicated myself to advancing policy to support families with low incomes, people struggling with the disease of addiction, and many other priorities that reflect an agenda to promote social and economic justice for all Missourians.

