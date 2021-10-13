CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edmond, OK

Edmond approves 1/4 cent sales tax for land purchase

oklahoman.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA quarter-cent sales tax increase was approved by Edmond voters in a special election Tuesday to finance the purchase of land near Hafer Park. With all 31 precincts reporting, the proposition passed with more than 81% of the vote (8,187). The election results still have to be certified. Absentee mail-in and early voting results supported the proposed tax 79% (1,145) to 21% (304). Every precinct in the city's reported voting fell in favor of the proposition by at least 60%.

www.oklahoman.com

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Edmond, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Edmond, OK
Government
Edmond, OK
Business
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
Edmond, OK
Real Estate
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

State Department IG to probe Biden admin's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

The State Department's inspector general is launching a series of investigations into the Biden administration's last diplomatic moves in Afghanistan. The reviews will focus on the State Department's Special Immigrant Visa program, Afghans processed for refugee admission into the U.S., resettlement of refugees and visa recipients, and the emergency evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, according to an October 15 memo to Secretary of State Blinken first reported by Politico and confirmed by Fox News.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Rate
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy