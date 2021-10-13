Edmond approves 1/4 cent sales tax for land purchase

A quarter-cent sales tax increase was approved by Edmond voters in a special election Tuesday to finance the purchase of land near Hafer Park. With all 31 precincts reporting, the proposition passed with more than 81% of the vote (8,187). The election results still have to be certified. Absentee mail-in and early voting results supported the proposed tax 79% (1,145) to 21% (304). Every precinct in the city's reported voting fell in favor of the proposition by at least 60%.