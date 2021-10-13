Two men arrested after allegedly showing gun during road rage in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two local men are facing multiple criminal charges after they allegedly showed a gun during a road rage incident in Holyoke and resisted arrest.

At 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers from the Holyoke Police Department were called to Homestead Avenue and Westfield Road for the road rage incident. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle matching the description given by witnesses but the driver did not stop. The vehicle sped away and the driver lost control of the vehicle on South Street.

Arrested were 32-year-old Pedro Perez of West Springfield and 42-year-old Angel David Franco of Holyoke. Perez was forcibly removed from the vehicle after failing to comply with officers and resisting arrest. He even fought officers before being taken into custody, police said.

Photo: Holyoke Police Department

While officers were arresting Perez, Franco took off in the vehicle further down South Street before crashing. He also resisted arrest before being removed from the vehicle. Both men threatened responding officers, the department said. A firearm was recovered following a search.

Perez is facing 10 charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, threat to commit a crime, and possession of a firearm in a felony. Franco is facing six similar charges including disorderly conduct, possession of a gun without a license, and possession of a firearm in a felony.