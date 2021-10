Join growing chorus of experts criticizing the Parliamentarian’s rationale for getting to no on citizenship proposals. A Who’s Who of immigration legal scholars has penned a letter to Vice-President Kamala Harris and Senate Democratic leaders that strongly criticizes the Senate Parliamentarian’s rationale for rejecting legislative proposals to put millions of undocumented immigrants on a path to permanent residency and citizenship. The 92 scholars argue that the authority for interpreting the Byrd Rule resides with the Senate’s Presiding Officer – the Vice President – and the elected members of the Senate, not with civil service staff who operate in an advisory capacity. They argue not for “overruling” anyone, but for recognizing their authority, considering the overwhelming weight of relevant precedent, and ruling yes.

IMMIGRATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO