Air disinfection devices

The third school year to be marred by the COVID-19 pandemic is now underway, and many parents and guardians are again worrying about their children’s safety at school — especially those under the age of 12, who aren’t yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Some Canadian parents have taken extraordinary steps to make their children’s learning environments safer. These measures show governments are failing to prioritize children in their pandemic responses and to fund safe, high-quality and equitable education. Parents organizing rapid testing Parents at Ontario public schools recently tried to organize COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to screen children for the virus. Some Toronto parents...

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO