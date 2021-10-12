Air disinfection devices

A simple solution that involves use of air filtration devices may help reduce the risk of hospital-acquired SARS-CoV-2 infections. A simple solution that involves use of air filtration devices may help reduce the risk of hospital-acquired SARS-CoV-2 infections, according to Andrew Conway-Morris,BSc (Hons), MBChB (Hons), PhD, from The John Farman ICU, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and University Division of Anaesthesia, Department of Medicine, University of Cambridge School of Clinical Medicine, Cambridge Biomedical Campus, Cambridge, UK.
