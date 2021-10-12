CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Arctic sea ice may make a last stand in this remote region; it may lose the battle

Science Daily
 10 days ago

With warming climate, summer sea ice in the Arctic has been shrinking fast, and now consistently spans less than half the area it did in the early 1980s. This raises the question: It this keeps up, in the future will year-round sea ice -- and the creatures who need it to

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Ice Melt at The Poles Is Now Causing Hidden Changes to Earth's Crust on a Huge Scale

As the polar ice sheets melt, the process is not just raising sea levels – it's also warping the underlying surface of Earth, a new study reveals, and some of the effects can be seen across thousands of miles. What's happening is that Earth's crust is rising and spreading as the weight of the ice across Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands gets lifted. The movement isn't huge, averaging less than a millimeter a year, but it's there and it covers a lot of ground. There's a feedback loop happening too, because as the bedrock under the ice shifts, that in turn...
EARTH SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
The Atlantic

Arctic Horror Is Having a Comeback

This article contains spoilers for The Terror and The North Water. Of all the horrors of a 19th-century European voyage to the Arctic—noses and cheeks turned necrotic by frostbite, snow blindness, sea madness, broken bones badly knit—perhaps most ghastly was scurvy. The disease often starts with stiff limbs and ulcerating skin. Gums bleed and blacken, then engorge and protrude over the teeth or their absent weeping sockets like a dark second set of lips. This tissue is actively rotting, so living men smell dead. Odors and sounds become agonizingly, even dangerously, intense; hearing a gunshot can kill. And because many sufferers hallucinate that they are among the foods and comforts of home, some doctors called the affliction “nostalgia.”
INDIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
LiveScience

Huge hole discovered in Arctic's 'last ice'

A huge hole opened in the Arctic's oldest, thickest ice in May 2020, a new study revealed. Scientists previously thought that this area of ice was the Arctic's most stable, but the giant rift signals that the ancient ice is vulnerable to melt. The polynya, or area of open water,...
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists discover large rift in the Arctic's last bastion of thick sea ice 

A new study documents the formation of a 3,000-square-kilometer rift in the oldest and thickest Arctic ice. The area of open water, called a polynya, is the first to be identified in an area north of Ellesmere Island, Canada's northernmost island, and is another sign of the rapid changes taking place in the Arctic, according to researchers.
EARTH SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Halting Global Warming May Make a Huge Difference in Rising Sea Levels

It's a good thing that global warming has been ultimately recognized and addressed not just in surface, but also in depth by global leaders. One cannot say that there has not been worldwide effort to protect biodiversity on the nature's behalf. Nonetheless, experts believe global sea rise is still inevitable.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Newton
NASA

Icy ‘Glue’ May Control Pace of Antarctic Ice-Shelf Breakup

Researchers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California and the University of California, Irvine, have discovered an ice process that may have caused a Delaware-size iceberg to break off Antarctica’s immense Larsen C ice shelf in the Southern Hemisphere winter of 2017. The finding that mélange – a mixture of windblown snow, iceberg bits, and sea ice lodged in and around ice shelves – is critical in holding ice shelves together implies that the these ice shelves may break up even faster than scientists had expected due to rising air temperatures.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantifying the role of ocean coupling in Arctic amplification and sea-ice loss over the 21st century

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volume 4, Article number: 46 (2021) Cite this article. The enhanced warming of the Arctic, relative to other parts of the Earth, a phenomenon known as Arctic amplification, is one of the most striking features of climate change, and has important climatic impacts for the entire Northern Hemisphere. Several mechanisms are believed to be responsible for Arctic amplification; however, a quantitative understanding of their relative importance is still missing. Here, using ensembles of model integrations, we quantify the contribution of ocean coupling, both its thermodynamic and dynamic components, to Arctic amplification over the 20th and 21st centuries. We show that ocean coupling accounts for ~80% of the amplification by 2100. In particular, we show that thermodynamic coupling is responsible for future amplification and sea-ice loss as it overcomes the effect of dynamic coupling which reduces the amplification and sea-ice loss by ~35%. Our results demonstrate the utility of targeted numerical experiments to quantify the role of specific mechanisms in Arctic amplification, for better constraining climate projections.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Microplastics in The Wind May Already Have a Minor Impact on Earth's Climate Itself

Microplastics are turning up everywhere. We've found them in rivers, lakes, and oceans; in soil, snow and ice; in fish, whales, and us. In recent years, we've even started to measure these tiny particles in the very air we breathe. We still don't know what, if anything, that's doing to human health, but researchers in New Zealand suspect this pollution could have a real impact on our planet's climate if it grows bad enough. "We studied how microplastic fragments and fibers – two types of microplastics commonly found in the atmosphere – interact with light, and used this information in a global climate...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arctic Ocean#Sea Ice#Arctic Bay#The Arctic#Columbia University
IFLScience

Arctic Summer Sea Ice Could Disappear By 2100, Taking Polar Bears And Seals With It

Forty years isn’t a long time in the grand scheme of things, so it’s kind of amazing how much the world has changed since the early 1980s. And we don’t just mean in terms of questionable outfit choice or inexplicably enthusiastic exercise routines – the world itself was different. There was a rapidly increasing ozone hole over the South Pole – and at the North, there was ice.
SCIENCE
goodmenproject.com

Ancient Sea Level Rises May Have Been Fairly Minimal

Earth scientists have measured the rising tides of a warmer world more than 100 millennia ago and found a glimmer of good news: ancient sea level rises during a warm spell in the last Ice Age were quite possibly only about 1.2 metres higher than they are today. Since, between...
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Sharks and rays are in free fall: More than one-third are threatened with extinction from overfishing

Sharks, rays and chimeras are now the second-most threatened vertebrate group, after amphibians. In a recent study, we found that over one-third of sharks and rays are threatened with extinction. Our findings are a wake-up call. When the International Union for the Conservation of Nature released its updated Red List of Endangered Species in September, it included our latest assessments of the status of sharks and rays. These species are more at risk of extinction than previously thought. As lead assessors of the IUCN Shark Specialist Group, we reassessed the extinction risk of all species of sharks and rays. This eight-year project...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Ancient driftwood tracks 500 years of Arctic warming and sea ice

A new study reconstructs the path of frozen trees as they made their way across the Arctic Ocean over 500 years, giving scientists a unique look into changes in sea ice and currents over the last half millennium. By dating and tracing pieces of driftwood on beaches in Svalbard, Norway's...
EARTH SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Arctic Ocean's 'last ice area' may not survive the century

With warming climate, summer sea ice in the Arctic has been shrinking fast, and now consistently spans less than half the area it did in the early 1980s. This raises the question: It this keeps up, in the future will year-round sea ice—and the creatures who need it to survive—persist anywhere?
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

The Arctic Could Be Turning Into an 'Ecological Trap' For Migrating Animals

The Arctic may no longer be the refuge it once was for migrating animals. Scientists now fear that climate change and environmental degradation have turned the yearly journey of numerous species, including birds, butterflies and ungulates, into an ecological trap. Upon reaching their destination, many animals are likely starving, being hunted or dying of disease at much higher rates than before. "These findings are alarming," says evolutionary ecologist Vojtěch Kubelka from the University of Bath in the UK. "We have lived with the notion that northern breeding grounds represent safe harbors for migratory animals." But that assumption is probably outdated. Human activity has likely undermined the...
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Humans did not cause woolly mammoths to go extinct -- climate change did

For five million years, woolly mammoths roamed the earth until they vanished for good nearly 4,000 years ago -- and scientists have finally proved why. The hairy cousins of today's elephants lived alongside early humans and were a regular staple of their diet -- their skeletons were used to build shelters, harpoons were carved from their giant tusks, artwork featuring them is daubed on cave walls, and 30,000 years ago, the oldest known musical instrument, a flute, was made out of a mammoth bone.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Northern lakes warming six times faster in the past 25 years

Lakes in the Northern Hemisphere are warming six times faster since 1992 than any other time period in the last 100 years, research led by York University has found. Lake Superior, the most northern of the Great Lakes which straddles the Canada/United States border, is one of the fastest warming lakes, losing more than two months of ice cover since ice conditions started being recorded in 1857. In Lake Suwa, in Japan, ice formed close to 26 days later per century since 1897 and is now only freezing twice every decade, while Grand Traverse Bay in Lake Michigan had one of the fastest ice-off trends, melting about 16 days earlier per century.
EARTH SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy