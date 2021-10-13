CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Watch on Vudu: ‘Blue Bayou,’ ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ the Best DC Comic Book Movies on Sale and More

By Christopher Campbell
Fandango
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to know what’s coming soon to digital and what to watch right now on Vudu? Here is your weekly guide to the latest releases:. What are the latest new releases to watch right now?. Blue Bayou, the award-winning immigration drama written and directed by and starring Justin Chon, is...

IN THIS ARTICLE
