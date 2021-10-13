What to Watch on Vudu: ‘Blue Bayou,’ ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ the Best DC Comic Book Movies on Sale and More

In 2015, Dear Evan Hansen made its debut on Broadway and was heavily praised for the tackling of its subject matter and the unforgettable songs that came with the story. At the 71st Tony Awards, the play was nominated for nine awards and won six, including Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical and Best Musical. Of course, when any type of media gains an impressive amount of success, Hollywood usually comes knocking and the film adaptation finally made its way into theaters on September 24, 2021. Ben Platt reprises his role as the title character, with Amy Adams (American Hustle, The Fighter), Julianne Moore (Boogie Nights, The Kids Are All Right), and Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give, The Darkest Minds) in the core cast of the film adaption. The film touches on the anxiety of school in the midst of the social-media age. Unfortunately, Dear Evan Hansen didn’t fare well with most critics, citing the film as misguided, superficial, and hollow.
