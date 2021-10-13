Geneseo alderman appreciates city for completed drainage work
WHAT WE KNOW: The northeast drainage project is being completed after re-seeding the area multiple times. When vegetation has grown in, the project will be counted as complete. The project was awarded in June for $313,090 with Bear Development paying $143,000 and the city contributing $170,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. It reroutes a force main at the Cherry Drive lift station to Prairie View to the south.qconline.com
