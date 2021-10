Roommates, it looks like Tyga is under fire for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend model Camaryn Swanson. According to TMZ, the former couple got into it after Camaryn allegedly showed up at his home screaming around 3 am. A source very close to Tyga claims when Camaryn came over after he told her not to, she was in front of the door screaming. Reports claim that Tyga and other family members in his home felt Camaryn appeared to be under the influence. However, he still allowed her inside his home, where the screaming continued.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO