Doctoral Career Navigator: Researching Career Options Session

Darla Moore School of Business professor Sanjay Ahire speaks of growth during pandemic times. This summer, Carolinian magazine reached out to a cross-section of alumni, faculty, staff and students to ask how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed their work, and their workplace philosophies. Sanjay Ahire is a professor of operations and supply chain management at the Darla Moore School of Business. A classroom veteran, he was wary of online education but learned to adapt. "Regardless of technology advances, there's no substitute for writing stuff on the whiteboard and the students writing that stuff along with your commentary into their notebooks," he says. "But I realized the students were learning along with us professors as to how to do this remotely."

14 DAYS AGO