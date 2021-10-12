CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Doctoral Career Navigator: Researching Career Options Session

umd.edu
 10 days ago

This pop-up session will guide you through Module 6 of Doctoral Career Navigator, informing you about the

careers.umd.edu

Related
case.edu

Career help drop-in hours

Come to career help drop-in hours Friday, Oct. 15, in Sears Library Building, Room 409, for support and advice about building your resume, finding research opportunities, and planning your career journey post-graduation. Drop-In Hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. All Case Western Reserve University graduate and undergraduate...
JOBS
Silicon Republic

What skills will doctoral graduates need in their careers?

Irish Universities Association’s Donal Leech talks about the specific challenges that face doctoral graduates as they embark on their careers. For the past few weeks, we’ve been profiling STEM graduates to get a little more insight into what it’s like to take your first career steps via a graduate programme.
COLLEGES
The Guardian

Careers & Professional Practice Advisor

UCA is the No.1 Specialist Creative University in the Guardian League Table 2021. As the second largest provider of creative education in Europe, UCA has been producing exceptional graduates for the creative industries worldwide for more than 150 years. We have more than 7,500 students studying on 120 creative arts, business and technology courses at campuses in Canterbury, Epsom, Farnham, Rochester, Hampton Court and Maidstone, as well as through distance learning. Our exceptional team of world-class teaching and research academics are equipping the next generation of creators, innovators and leaders with the skills they need to thrive in the creative industries.
EDUCATION
umd.edu

SPH Career Chats: Health Communications

Are you interested in a career in Health Communications?. Come hear from a UMD alum working in the field and learn more about what skills, knowledge, and experiences are required to succeed in the field.
HEALTH
#Doctoral Career Navigator
thelakewoodscoop.com

Why Men are Choosing These Career Options

In a world with endless opportunities, we are seeing a definitive trend: Frum men and breadwinners are consistently choosing two popular fields to work in; Special Education and Business Administration. “It’s very simple,” according to Eli Deutsch, a student of the Sara Schenirer undergraduate Men’s Business Administration degree program. “I...
JOBS
Inside Higher Ed

How Students Are Navigating Changes in Career Plans

“I was beginning to be really concerned about the idea of going into marketing. I knew I was going to have a lot of challenges with job prospects, and I was starting to see companies with hiring freezes and friends with rescinded offers.” -- Wake Forest University Class of ’21 student.
COLLEGES
kcc.edu

Group sessions to navigate stress

Are you struggling with stress, anxiety, or balancing obligations during the pandemic? Do you wish you had more support and ways to cope?. KCC students are invited to join the eight-week group sessions focused on navigating stress or anxiety during the pandemic. Students will be able to share their experiences and receive support from peers. Students will also learn about and practice skills regarding topics like: mindfulness, setting boundaries, challenging harmful thought patterns, and other topics.
KANKAKEE, IL
Shropshire Star

Careers day for students

Employers from across Telford visited Charlton School to talk to students about careers available to them in the local area. The special Curriculum Enhancement Day gave the year 10 and 11 students the chance to think about work experience and their futures. Liz Soulby who is Head of Careers at...
EDUCATION
wjhl.com

The Future of Computer Science Careers

(WJHL) Computer science continues to be one of the fastest growing and best earning areas of our economy. A new Gallup poll of kids is revealing what THEY say could make them ten-times more likely go to into the computer science field. For more visit www.amazonfutureengineer.com.
SCIENCE
sc.edu

COVID and career

Darla Moore School of Business professor Sanjay Ahire speaks of growth during pandemic times. This summer, Carolinian magazine reached out to a cross-section of alumni, faculty, staff and students to ask how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed their work, and their workplace philosophies. This summer, Carolinian magazine reached out to a cross-section of alumni, faculty, staff and students to ask how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed their work, and their workplace philosophies. Sanjay Ahire is a professor of operations and supply chain management at the Darla Moore School of Business. A classroom veteran, he was wary of online education but learned to adapt. “Regardless of technology advances, there’s no substitute for writing stuff on the whiteboard and the students writing that stuff along with your commentary into their notebooks,” he says. “But I realized the students were learning along with us professors as to how to do this remotely.”
CU Boulder News & Events

Non-traditional careers + community

Take Ingrid Anderson, who's double majoring in violin performance and neuroscience: The College of Music senior and president of the College of Music Student Government (CMSG) expects to graduate in May 2022 and ultimately plans to pursue a career in medicine … along the way, she's "playing violin whenever I can!”
BOULDER, CO
albion.edu

Career and Internship Center

The Career & Internship Center is excited to introduce Handshake, the system that will help students and recruiters come together to meet, talk, and share opportunities. Start searching for jobs. From who you are to who you’ll become. Welcome to the Career and Internship Center at Albion College—we are committed...
ALBION, MI
birminghamnews.net

Here's how an M.Com from MIT-WPU can enhance your career options

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI/SRV Media):MIT-WPU's holistic admission process is more than just admitting a group of students who have the potential to succeed academically. MIT-WPU strives for excellence through a unique path of promotionpropagation of global competence and peace culture, through a value-based universal education system in order...
EDUCATION
Newswise

Sandia researcher awarded Early-Career Research Program grant

Newswise — ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Working to solve a problem, supercomputing researchers may encounter incomplete data or flawed programs. For both issues, Sandia researcher Drew Kouri has attracted interest from the broad computing community for his ability to mitigate uncertainty in both supercomputer programs and data, optimizing each to reach the best solutions.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
wjon.com

Virtual Career Fair

Interested in pursuing a career in the mental health field? Have a desire to work for an organization giving back to the community to make it healthier? CMMHC may be the perfect fit for you. Join us Tuesday, October 26th from 1:30 pm - 5:30 pm for our virtual career...
HEALTH
WEHT/WTVW

Top career searches by state

Some states are known by the most common industry they have: industrial, medical, business, etc. So it makes sense that people in each state might use different key words when searching for a job in their respective state. And there are a lot of job openings in the wake of the COVID pandemic. Elements Global […]
JOBS
msstate.edu

National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine awards MSU’s Nyadjro an Early-Career Research Fellowship

STARKVILLE, Miss.—An associate research professor in Mississippi State’s Northern Gulf Institute and Department of Geosciences is one of only eight recipients nationwide this year to earn a National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine Gulf Research Program Early-Career Research Fellowship. Awarded in NASEM’s Environmental Protection and Stewardship track, Ebenezer Nyadjro’s...
STARKVILLE, MS
umd.edu

Honors College to Launch Programs in Global Affairs, Business

The University of Maryland Honors College will debut two programs in Fall 2022 focused on global affairs and business, expanding the breadth of campus living-learning offerings and empowering a new generation of students to address society’s greatest challenges. The additions are Honors Global Communities, in partnership with the College of...
COLLEGES
glendale.edu

Career Education

Come hear professionals in the business/finance field share their career stories, provide tips for success in the industry, and answer your questions!. Come hear professionals in the business/finance field share their career stories, provide tips for success in the industry, and answer your questions!. Jonathan Bengel. Tax Strategist. JonathanBengel.com. Catherine...
GLENDALE, CA

