Trivia with TJ: video games

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright was so impressive on Sunday in the team’s win over the Miami Dolphins that he was selected for a random drug test just a few days later. Wright, who made all three of his field goal attempts in Week 6, posted a message he received...
The Seattle Seahawks are still searching for quarterback depth with Russell Wilson out. This afternoon, they claimed a passer off waivers. Seattle claimed former Colts quarterback Jacob Eason, who was released by Indianapolis yesterday. Eason, who appeared in one game for the Colts this season, has ties to the Pacific Northwest.
Zach Rice, one of the prized football recruits in the class of 2022, has made his college decision. During a live broadcast on CBS Sports HQ, Rice, ranked as the No. 9 player in his class and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation, announced that he was committing to North Carolina. Along with the Tar Heels, Alabama was on the list of 5 finalists that looked to gain the services of Rice, along with Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Virginia.
It looked like the Eagles were going to drop another heartbreaker, but TJ Edwards had other plans. As the Panthers were in the process of punting the ball back to Philadelphia, Edwards had a great rush and blocked the punt which set the Eagles up deep in Carolina territory. After...
TCU safety TJ Carter and his Horned Frog teammates got a big 52-31 win over Texas Tech last week. The win ended a two-game losing skid for the Frogs, but the task gets much tougher this week as they head north to battle No. 4 Oklahoma. Carter met with the...
The September Trivia Night was an additional game since our August game filled so quickly! Julie Willis from CoServ was the evenings’ sponsor. She provided great door prizes and delicious snacks for the players! She did an excellent job being the MC and time keeping. There were 21 playing teams...
Since the 2010 season, 46 different quarterbacks have thrown for 400 or more yards in a single regular-season game. Guess what your Trivia Tuesday challenge is this week? Yeah, name them. All 46. We’ve given you the number of 400-yard games for each passer in that time frame and the...
Thomas Jefferson football scored 20 points against Class 4A No. 7 Winterset, but the defense couldn’t handle the Huskies in a 54-20 loss at home on senior night. The Huskies’ offense started early and didn’t slow down. Winterset led 21-6 after the first quarter and 41-6 at halftime. “Our kids...
Nico Carlson logged a team-high five aces, seven kills and five blocks to lead Thomas Jefferson to a 3-0 win over Verona in girls volleyball on Thursday night at Thomas Jefferson. The Cavaliers (11-12-3) picked up set wins of 26-24, 25-14 and 25-18. Mary Nguyen added three aces, a kill...
The Eagles look to get Jalen Hurts and the offense going when they travel to Vegas on Sunday. Ron Jaworski gets you ready for the game with matchups to watch, how Dallas Goedert could jelp Hurts and his game prediction.
The Redhawk volleyball team moved a step closer to securing a spot in playoffs on Friday when they won their District 9-5A game 3-0 against Heritage High School. The team has had an inconsistent season through this most recent game, resulting in extra pressure being put on these last few scheduled matches.
The playoffs push for the volleyball team is in its final stages with three games left in the season and the Redhawks facing off against Lebanon Trail High School Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. start at Lebanon Trail. It is a familiar routine for many of the players, but for the four sophomores on varsity (Mary Jane McCurdy, Brooklyn Shelton, Allison Varela, and Grace Payne), it’s a new experience.
Tennis took it to the court for the final time in the fall team tennis season as the Redhawks fell to District 9-5A rival Lebanon Trail High School 10-4 Tuesday in the UIL team tennis quarterfinals. In the regular district season, the Redhawks saw a similar outcome when they lost...
On Episode 5 of the Necessary Roughness podcast with former NFL offensive lineman TJ Lang and Jon Jansen: The Lions got their ass kicked for the first time this season. The biggest disappointment and most disturbing trends from Detroit’s worst game of the year. Why is Cris Carter so soft? After Campbell asked for more from Jared Goff, TJ and Jon talk about a time they were called out by a coach. Thoughts on the growth of Lions rookie DL Levi Onwuzurike What ‘trey' and ‘deuce' mean in football lingo, plus other creative terms coaches and player have come up with — like ‘Donkey D**k,’ says TJ.
I always have a visceral reaction when I hear the word “Hiveswap.” Back in middle school, when I was really deep into Homestuck, I was praying for the day when we got some sort of game related to the comic. Luckily, that wish came true when What Pumpkin Games released Hiveswap Act 1 for Microsoft Windows, Mac OS and Linux on Sept. 14, 2017. What Pumpkin Games released Act 2 much later in 2020.
Wingspan: You ran significantly faster in your district meet, what motivated you?. Coppinger: “I went into the race with the worry that it would be the last one I ever ran. A lot of my friends than ran with me at Vandeventer were at the race and when I saw them I started thinking of district as a culmination of my 6 years in cross country.”
