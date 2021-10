The Miami Redhawks make the trek up I-75 to US-23 to meet up against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Rynearson Stadium. The Miami Redhawks stand at 2-3 (1-0 MAC), with their last game a resounding win over Central Michigan. The Eastern Michigan Eagles have a 3-2 (0-1 MAC) record, with their opening MAC game ending in a loss against Northern Illinois. Can Miami nab another cross-divisional game to solidify a potential tiebreaker? Can EMU right the course and get back gto .500 in MAC play? Saturday will have a lot to do with the direction of those respective teams.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO