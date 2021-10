MANISTEE — Pentwater defeated the Manistee JV Tuesday night in its final tune-up before the district tournament, 4-2. Jonny Arnouts scored two goals for the Falcons, and Will Werkema-Grondsma and Gavi Olivarez each added one goal. Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr recorded an assist on one of Arnouts' scores, on a cross that set up the latter for a header that scored.