Eyebrows might be a small feature, yet they do so much for our overall appearance. Which is why Amelia Hamlin is nearly unrecognizable right now!. The 20-year-old model recently debuted her new beauty transformation: bleached eyebrows. Her radical new look has completely shocked fans, yet if there’s anyone who can pull this trend off, it’s Amelia Hamlin. Her new look was first debuted on the runway at Richard Quinn’s show at London Fashion Week. Amelia strutted out in the designer’s Spring/Summer 2022 styles – yet all eyes were on her face!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 19 DAYS AGO