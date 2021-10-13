CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

'You're done!' Officer kicks Black man in head

bransontrilakesnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Indianapolis police officer is facing criminal charges after he was caught on camera kicking a man in the head during an arrest.

www.bransontrilakesnews.com

Comments / 4

Rj Marshall
1d ago

omg im in tears 😢 no your done cops all of you better have assault charges not just fired thus was about color and power and it makes it bad for good cops ,he held his belt said step back,roll over knee on body,get down you throw him ,operation all wrong justice won't be served til these cops are held accountable and serve time Americans wake up ,when will this police brutality end ,it could be an official person's child next

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea said it had test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state media reported on Wednesday, a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan detected an apparent weapons test. South Korea's military reported on Tuesday that it believed North Korea had fired...
MILITARY
The Hill

Federal grand jury indicts Nebraska GOP lawmaker

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) for allegedly concealing information and making false statements to authorities investigating illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign. Fortenberry has been charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Society
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Racial Injustice

Comments / 0

Community Policy