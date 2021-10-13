CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Every Episode of Marvel's What If...? on Disney+, Ranked

By Nathan Hilditch
MovieWeb
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch like the comic book run that inspired the show, Marvel's What If...? has offered a fascinating look at how the MCU timeline could have branched out in multiple directions. Creating a series like this can really help the world feel more alive, giving an introspective look at some of the protagonists to show how the events of the MCU have shaped their characters. As well as allowing some much needed time to flesh out characters who've been relegated to supporting roles thus far, but who still may have a significant role to play in the series' future.

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Who Will Replace Chadwick Boseman in 'Black Panther 2'? How Marvel Will Honor T'Challa's Legacy

The success of Marvel’s Black Panther left droves of fans excited to see what Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa) had in store for the hit franchise next. After the actor's death following a long, highly secretive experience with cancer, a question on the minds of many immediately surfaced above the rest: Who will portray Black Panther now that the actor who portrayed him so flawlessly is gone?
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

James Gunn Dares Fans to Riot Over ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Death

If the previous Guardians of the Galaxy movies are any indication, a major character will surely die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 — due out in May 2023. The Marvel Studios franchise killed off Vin Diesel’s Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Michael Rooker’s Yondu in Vol. 2 (2017). Now, James Gunn has taken to Twitter once again to address fans who claim they will start an all-out riot if the fan-favorite trash panda — Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon — meets his maker in Vol. 3.
MOVIES
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hulk
Person
Evangeline Lilly
Inside the Magic

Marvel Announces New Daredevil Series, Fan-Favorite Character Returning

Earlier this year it was reported that Marvel Comics would be ending their Daredevil series, currently helmed by writer Chip Zdarsky. However, in a recent announcement, Daredevil will be back in the comic book world with Elektra Natchios resuming her mantle as the protector of Hell’s Kitchen, or, to quote the new series’ title, the Woman Without Fear.
TV SERIES
Polygon

What happened to What If’s missing Gamora episode

Season 1 of What If...?, Marvel Studios first-ever animated show for Disney Plus, wrapped up with a finale that echoes the best parts of Avengers, Age of Ultron, and Endgame. The Watcher, having broken his oath to never interfere with the inner-workings of the multiverse, gathered heroes from across the planes of existence to form his own team: The Guardians of the Multiverse. Captain Carter, Star-Lord T’Challa, Party Thor, Killmonger/Black Panther, and Dormammu-ish Doctor Strange were all there.
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

Review of Marvel Studios’ ‘What If…?’ Episode Nine “What If…The Watcher Broke His Oath?”

In the season one finale of Marvel and Disney+’s What If…?, Jeffrey Wright’s (Westworld) character The Watcher takes on a larger role within the series predicated on the events of the eighth episode featuring Ultron breaking into the multiverse. For three consecutive episodes, What If…? has remained within the same timeline as Thor being an only child to further expand into Ultron satisfying his original goal and further combating the existence and plains of the multiverses.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Disney World#The Episodes#Mcu#Ferris Bueller
TheWrap

Here’s What That ‘Marvel’s What If…?’ Finale Credits Scene Means

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the “What If…?” Season 1 finale. Unlike previous Marvel Disney+ shows like “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Loki,” we didn’t get many post-credits scenes with “Marvel’s What If…?” That is, until the finale episode, titled “What If… The Watcher Broke His Oath?”
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's What If? Season Finale Will Bring Resolution

Marvel's What If...? is coming to the end of season 1, and a lot of fans have one big question still looming: Is there going to be a point to all this? What If...? has spent its run taking fans into alternate dimensions of the Marvel Multiverse, for standalone stories about how the lives of heroes and villains - or key moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - can be radically altered by even minor differences in choice or circumstance. However, there's been little to no evidence that these stories will converge, at least not until the most recent episode of the show.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Avengers Stars Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and More Become Thanos in Terrifying Photos

There are many creative minds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom. We've seen lots of great fan art over the years as well as a lot of silly creations that never would have occurred to us. Recently, one fan inserted Ryan Reynolds into the role of Tony Stark into Avengers: Endgame, and Mark Ruffalo shared a neat video that combined the Avengers with household appliances. While some fan art is created to delight the eyes, others are the stuff of pure nightmares. In fact, Instagram user @avenger_lover_2008 recently mashed up some of the Marvel stars faces with Thanos, and it's pretty dang terrifying.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Marvel’s What If Finale Is Explosive in Many Ways

The season finale for Marvel’s What If…? has finally come, bringing with it an action-packed ending. It also brings the final performance of Chadwick Boseman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For the uninitiated, Marvel’s What If…? explores the concept of the multiverse, an infinite number of worlds. Each one is slightly different, such as one where Killmonger takes over. Each story is followed and narrated by a cosmic being called The Watcher, who (you guessed it) watches it all go down. The season finale that aired on October 6 brings an end to a two-episode-long battle against Ultron himself. As a common courtesy, there’s plenty of spoilers ahead, so read on with caution.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
TheWrap

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Finale Episode Explains How Dead Characters Might Come Back in the MCU

(Warning: Spoilers for the Season 1 finale of “Marvel’s What If…?” follow below) The entire premise of Marvel Studios’ first animated series “Marvel’s What If…?” is imagining scenarios that didn’t happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe we know and love, but the Season 1 finale episode hinted at how the live-action MCU might be bringing back some fan-favorite characters in the future – specifically ones who died in “Avengers: Endgame.”
TV SERIES
Variety

Disney Delays ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ ‘Thor 4,’ ‘Black Panther’ Sequel and ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Marvel fans, prepare to wait a little bit longer to see Doctor Strange, Thor and Black Panther return to theaters. Disney has delayed release plans for several upcoming films, including “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” from March 25 to May 6, “Thor: Love and Thunder” from May 6 to July 8 and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” from July 8 to Nov. 11. With the “Black Panther” sequel jumping to November, “The Marvels” has been postponed to early 2023 and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” was bumped from Feb. 17 to July 28, 2023. Along with the deluge of Marvel delays,...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

What is the Infinity Crusher in Marvel's What If..? Finale

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Marvel’s What If..? Finale made sure that it does not only introduce characters from the MCU in a different way, it also paved way for new weapons used by the heroes in the show. In the finale episode, it was the Infinity crusher, courtesy of Gamora. But what is this?
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Is Marvel's What If...? Worth Watching?

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. For the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, an animated canon show becomes part of it, but not only that, but it is also an anthology series and What If..? graced the screens with every episode like a flavor-centered candy that you never know what is waiting for you on the inside and with the last episode being a culmination of the whole season.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's What If? Changed Horrifically Violent Scene

Marvel's What If...? maybe an animated series, but there was one scene that was too horrifically violent to remain in the Disney+ series. The scene in question was originally intended for What If...? Episode 4, "What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?" That now-classic story from the Marvel Multiverse explored a different origin story for Doctor Strange, in which the loss of his love Christine Palmer pushes Strange down the dark path of amassing all the magical might he can to bring her back - leading to disastrous results. Well, that tragic story originally also included a brutal murder!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's What If? Made Kevin Smith Cry

Marvel's What If...? aired its season 1 finale today, and while a lot of fans have been sharing their reactions, one Marvel fan, in particular, has confessed that he was especially emotional after watching the final episode. Filmmaker Kevin Smith took to Twitter to let everyone know just what he thinks about Marvel's What If...? as a whole. In traditional Kevin Smith fashion, this included mention of the fact that he openly wept fanboy tears while viewing the thing: "What If @MarvelStudios made a thing that didn't make me cry?" Smith posted with a wink and a nod, reveling in one of his favorite Marvel comic series becoming a hit TV show.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy